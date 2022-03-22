Brian Courtney has done it all in wrestling — from winning state and national titles in high school to qualifying for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships the last two years for the University of Virginia.
The Athens grad has said all season that this would be his last ride as a wrestler, and following his loss in the blood round of nationals Courtney once again said he was hanging up his singlet.
“I’m going to shut that one down — no,” said Courtney on whether he’s thinking about coming back for one more year. “I’m really satisfied with my career. I don’t think there’s anything that I would have done differently, and it’s awesome, awesome to get to the blood round. I’d love to be an All-American, love to be a national champ — and yes I do have two more shots but I’m not taking them.”
Courtney, who was just one win from becoming an All-American, made plenty of memories in Detroit last week — including a pair of comeback wins to reach the 133-pound quarterfinals.
“It was awesome,” said Courtney on winning two matches at nationals. “Even in my losses, I like to think I wasn’t backing down. I was shooting, I was going after it, I had sold out. That’s how I wanted to finish my career. Nobody wants to finish their career on a loss but I think that if I’m going to lose, that’s how I want it to happen.”
The first loss would come to eventual national champion Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State in the quarterfinals.
In the loss to the now two-time national champ from powerhouse Penn State, Courtney was able to do something most wrestlers wouldn’t dream of doing — scramble and “funk” with the quickest wrestler in the country.
“I think if we got to a few more of those positions I could have snuck one or two (takedowns) in but once he felt it he wasn’t getting back there and I couldn’t make it (back into that position),” said Courtney, who was hanging with RBY early in their match. “I was trying. Once I felt that, I was confident too because it was only 2-1 after the first. It was right after that and I was like ‘Alright, we’ve got a match.’ But he never went back to that and he’s really good at what he does.”
Courtney would then face Oregon State’s Devan Turner with a spot on the podium on the line. Unfortunately for the Athens grad he was unable to get into his offense and dropped a hard-fought 8-4 decision.
“I couldn’t get to my offense. He was really good at the positions that he wanted to get to and it didn’t match up with what I (wanted to do). It is what it is,” Courtney said.
While it wasn’t the ending he wanted, Courtney was grateful to be in the position to compete for the title of All-American.
“It was a great opportunity ... just being in that spot was really cool,” Courtney said of being in the blood round. “It was something that it was just exciting to be out there ... I’ve watched nationals for a while so to be out there competing for All-American status was really cool. Obviously, I wanted to be an All-American but like I said in all my interviews (this year), it wasn’t about that from the beginning and my support system has really shown out.”
Courtney has spoke in recent weeks about his mindset shifting in his final year of competition — and that didn’t change in Detroit.
“Coming out of high school, I had a lot of goals that were kind of outcome fixated and they shifted at some point to where it’s not about that. It’s a process, and it’s cliche (to say) it’s about the journey but it is. The journey I’ve (gone) on in these five years has been incredible. This is better than if I were a four-time All-American the way I thought I would be, and so I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be more thankful,” he said.
Virginia coach Steve Garland was quick to praise Courtney for doing things the right way throughout his college career.
“Everybody in this arena is going to say (about their wrestler) ‘Oh he’s a great kid.’ But he actually is a great kid,” Garland said. “He’s married. He lives his life right. He’s got great grades. He’s finishing his Master’s degree. He could have gotten a degree in anything he wanted, he’s that smart, but he has heart for people and for kids so he wants to teach which is amazing. I just think he’s a great example that you can be a wholesome, don’t get in trouble guy and still be a winner.”
Courtney was thrilled to compete on the sport’s biggest stage with so many people from his hometown in the crowd.
“Oh my gosh, I’ve seen so many Athens people here. I mean Gavin Bradley, Kaden Setzer, Karter Rude, they’re all up there. I talked to all of them. I talked to (former Athens teammate and Lehigh wrestler) AJ (Burkhart) a bunch ... Mike Testen, the list goes on,” he said. “I met (former Athens state champion and Division I national champ) Paul Keysaw for the first time. I’ve seen his name on ‘The Wall’ growing up, all this time like ‘that’s what I want to do,’ and I finally met him and I was like ‘this is cool.’ It’s really cool to see all the people that I’ve known and people that know me and support me and it’s just awesome.”
Courtney ends his wrestling career as the only two-time state champion in Athens history. He’s a four-time state medalist with 153 career wins for the Wildcats. While at the University of Virginia, Courtney has been ranked in the nation these past two years while earning back-to-back trips to the D1 tournament.
There is no doubt that whenever someone talks about the best wrestlers to ever come out of the Valley, Courtney will have his name right up there with the likes of Paul Keysaw.
“I think it would be awesome (to have my name mentioned with Paul Keysaw). Just to have people look up to me I think is just awesome ... to be that role model is really cool because I had those kind of guys,” Courtney said. “I got to watch my brother’s team, Matt Courtney, he was with David White, Ben Knecht, Michael Testen, all the guys just getting to watch them growing up was awesome. Having coach Bradley and I had these mentors, my dad took me all over the country, some of my friends won national titles tonight so it’s cool. To be someone like that for these kids is awesome.”
While he’s proud to be known as one of the best wrestlers in the history of the Twin Tiers, Courtney is hoping to be remembered for being a good person more than a great wrestler.
“I want my legacy to be in who I am and not necessarily my accolades. If I can be remembered for being a good guy, if I can be remembered for being humble, if I can be remembered for having fun and competing, that would be great,” Courtney said.
