DETROIT — Athens grad and University of Virginia 133-pounder Brian Courtney came up just short of becoming an All-American as he dropped a blood round bout at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Detroit on Friday night.
Courtney, who came in as the 25th seed and knocked off the eighth and ninth seeds on Thursday, would face No. 11 Devan Turner of Oregon State with a spot on the podium on the line inside a sold out Little Caesers Arena.
Turner was able to get on his offense early and scored a takedown to take a 2-0 lead with 2:24 left in the first period. Courtney escaped just 20 seconds later to cut the lead to 2-1.
A smooth ankle pick would turn into another Turner takedown at the 1:01 mark but Courtney escaped quickly to make it 4-2.
Courtney chose down to start the second and escaped with 1:27 left, which meant Turner had 1:07 in riding time.
Leading 4-3 entering the third, Turner went down and got the escape at the 1:50 mark but Courtney rode him just enough to cut the riding time down under a minute.
Courtney couldn’t get his offense going and Turner secured another takedown with 46 seconds left to make it 7-3.
A Courtney escape at the 23-second mark would make it 7-4, but that would be his last point of the bout. Turner got the riding time point to take an 8-4 win and claim his spot on the podium.
Courtney faced defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State in his quarterfinal bout on Friday morning.
Bravo-Young got a takedown at the 1:24 mark of the first period to take a 2-0 lead. He would ride Courtney for 1:30 before cutting the former Wildcat loose.
The Penn State wrestler held a 2-1 lead after one. The score could have been worse, but Courtney was able to scramble with arguably the best funk wrestler in the country and avoided a takedown with 40 seconds left in the period.
RBY started on bottom in the second and scored a reversal to go up 4-1. After a Courtney escape, the defending champ got another takedown to make it 6-2.
Courtney got another escape but RBY grabbed a late takedown to go into the third with an 8-3 lead.
Bravo-Young was looking for bonus points as the Nittany Lions are in the hunt for another team title but Courtney wasn’t going to give it up.
The Penn State wrestler added on in the third, but Courtney avoided giving him the major decision as he fell by a 13-6 decision.
Bravo-Young would go on to win his semifinal bout over Iowa’s Austin Desanto to advance to the national finals.
Courtney ends the national tournament with a 2-2 record and his season with a 17-9 mark.
The Athens grad has said this would be his last season despite having two years of eligibility remaining. If it is, Courtney will end his career with four PIAA Class AA medals, two state championships and two trips to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships — securing his place in history as one of the best wrestlers to ever come out of the Valley.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Courtney’s incredible career in a future edition of the Daily Review.
