Three wins.
That is all that stands between Athens grad Brian Courtney and an ACC Championship.
It would also mean the Wildcat wrestling legend would be heading to the NCAA Division I National Championships for the first time in his collegiate career.
Courtney, a redshirt junior at the University of Virginia, enters this Sunday’s ACC Championships as the No. 3 seed at 141 pounds. If he wrestles to his seed he will be a national qualifier — but he is looking for more this weekend.
“Well my mindset is to definitely outperform my seed,” Courtney said. “I’m just excited to go out there and wrestle. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to have a tournament like this. Actually, an entire year. Last time I had a tournament like this was ACCs last year.”
Courtney will take on Duke’s Patrick Rowland in the quarterfinals on Sunday morning. Earlier this year, the Athens grad pinned the Duke wrestler in the first period, but Courtney isn’t looking past Rowland.
“He’s tough. He’s a scrapper. I like the way he wrestles,” said Courtney, who is ranked 14th in the nation at 141 pounds according to Intermat.
The national ranking is special to Courtney, but he also knows that once he steps on the mat, it doesn’t matter.
“It’s really cool. I try not to read into it too much but obviously I look at it. Anybody that says they don’t, I don’t think I believe them. I think that it’s definitely really cool, especially coming from a small town like Athens, but I try not to let that go to my head — because that’s not my goal,” he said. “My goal isn’t to be top 20, my goal is to be on top of the podium.”
Former NCAA third-place finisher Tariq Wilson, who is the top seed from North Carolina State, and No. 2 Zach Sherman of North Carolina will be standing in Courtney’s path to an ACC championship this weekend.
“I mean (all of our matches) have been pretty close and luckily with the ACC, one, the ACC has become a lot tougher, so all the competition is tough, and then two, since we’re so small we get to wrestle each other so we kind of all know where we’re at, what we need to work on and it kind of makes things more fun.”
Last year at the ACC Championships, Courtney would finish fourth. He came up short against this year’s No. 4 seed, Cole Matthews of Pitt, in the quarterfinals and then later lost to Matthews in overtime in the third-place bout.
Courtney, who beat Matthews earlier this year, believes he learned a lot from last year’s ACC tournament.
“You can’t get down big and you can’t be making silly mistakes,” said Courtney on what he learned. “I really think that last year the best I wrestled was at ACCs. That sounds weird because I went 1-2 (the win was a medical forfeit) and lost two matches that I could have very easily won but I think I was the most confident and I feel like I was wrestling the best and having a lot of fun with it.”
Courtney is looking to do the exact same thing this Sunday — except, this time around, with a few wins and a trip to nationals secured.
“That’s kind of what I’m looking forward to doing this time. Just trying to take away the positives from last year, it was a great tournament. I think I wrestled well, so I think if I can continue that and just not make any silly mistakes then I think good things will happen,” said Courtney, who is 7-2 on the season.
The former two-time PIAA champion is hoping to add another title to his collection this weekend.
“It would mean a lot (to win an ACC title). You know, down here in Virginia, we’ve been grinding any way we can and I think we’re ready. I think for us to win a team title, it would be pretty important for me to win an individual title so that I think that not only would it mean a lot to me and to my family, but I think it will mean a lot to the team,” said Courtney.
Courtney is happy to go into the postseason with a special group of people around him.
“It will just be nice that all of our hard work is paying off and not just my hardwork but everyone’s because really it’s an army down here, it’s not just me. I’ve got a lot of practice partners that are pushing me every day and I’ve got all the guys around me like Louie (Hayes) and Denton (Spencer) that are pushing me and my coaches are pushing me, they are breaking down film with me and the nutritionists and strength coaches, you know it’s a lot of people down here who are working for this.”
While a championship is on his mind, the Athens grad knows he needs to just go out and wrestle.
“It’s really exciting. (I think) it’s going to be a lot of fun, and my mindset is just go out there and score points and wrestle the best I can — and whatever happens, happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.