I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
I wasn’t fortunate enough to see Nate Bump in high school.
I didn’t get a chance to see him pitch for Penn State.
It’s something I wish I had seen.
I would have loved to witness Bump on the mound for the Black Knights and see what that was like.
Fortunately, I did get plenty of chances to watch Bump pitch in the pros, even though I missed seeing him on the mound for the Marlins.
When I first moved to the area, Bump was pitching for the Marlins.
My first chance to get to see Bump was in 2005 when the Marlins came to Philadelphia.
One night earlier Bump had pitched for the Marlins. In fact, one night earlier Bump had his first, and only, major league hit.
I got a chance to talk to Bump in Philly. But, he never did take the mound. It turns out the night before would be his last Major League appearance as an injury, that hadn’t been revealed yet, would end his season, and time in the big leagues.
Bump was always one of the easiest people anyone could ever talk to.
Anything you needed, Bump was more than happy to help. He was always more than willing to talk for stories in his hometown.
On that night in Philly, it was one of Bump’s teammates who left the lasting memory. When talking to Bump about his hit the night before, Juan Pierre chimed in that it was his bat, and joked he should get credit for half a hit.
Personally, that night left me a lasting sports memory as well. As I waited in the clubhouse for Nate after the game, I saw Miguel Cabrera sitting there, with no media talked to him. I asked him if he would talk, and I did a long one-on-one, still remembering my headline of the future of baseball for the column. Cabrera would go on to win a triple crown in 2012, the first in 45 years. He’s made 11 all-star games, won two MVP’s and four batting titles and is nearing 500 career home runs.
Over the next couple years I thought I may have missed my chance to see Bump play, as he briefly retired from the game due to injuries.
But, when Bump returned, I had plenty more chances to see him play.
As he played AA ball in Connecticut I got to watch him pitch in Binghamton.
The next year Bump was playing Independent ball in Camden, and I got a chance to watch him play in the league all-star game in Newark, New Jersey.
Bump started the game. He was one of the former Major League players in the game, a game that also included former Mets closer Armando Benitez.
The next year was one of Bump’s best in pro baseball.
He was 7-1 with Toledo. I witnessed him on the mound in Buffalo, and he looked every bit the first-round pick he was out of college.
Unfortunately, it didn’t result in a return to the Big Leagues.
Bump’s career ended in Lehigh Valley. And, one of the highlights of that time was Bump pitching in the all-star game at Lehigh Valley, for Lehigh Valley.
It was an all-star game that included a lot of names who are pretty familiar MLB players today, including Alex Gordon (3-time all-star, 7-time gold glove winner) and Mark Trumbo (a two-time all-star).
As it turns out that was one of the last big moments for Bump.
He played the next season for Lehigh Valley, but things didn’t ever feel right. And, that was the end.
Whether it was in the Marlins Clubhouse, or on the mound in an all-star game, it was always special seeing a Towanda graduate shine on some of the biggest stages in baseball.
And, what made things better was that Bump was the same guy at every level.
If he was with the Marlins. With AAA, AA, an independent league team, or he was out with injuries, without a team, Bump was always open to talk. Always willing to talk about what was going on.
Bump truly was someone who was the same good guy, no matter how successful he was in baseball.
