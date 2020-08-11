When it comes to fall sports, we talk a lot about the athletes and coaches.
How will everything impact them?
What is their risk if sports are played?
What do they lose if sports aren’t played?
But, there is one group we never seem to talk a lot about, and that’s the officials.
The past few years there has been a shortage of officials in many sports.
Football games last year had to be played on Thursday’s, due to not enough officials for all the games.
Sport after sport was in search of finding more officials, and now with Covid there could be even more shortages.
Tim May, officiates soccer and basketball, and he knows there are some officials who won’t be on the pitch this year.
“We have one official in our chapter that will not work due to COVID and district wide we have five officials who did not take games due to Covid,” May said. “We are short officials again this year, we had two retire, and one move away. Brian Salsman is now the AD at NEB so he will be limited as to the games he can take.”
May knows that Covid likely will be on the mind of many officials.
COVID I think it is on every officials mind in some way or another,” May said. “Some of the younger officials may not be concerned, but I think with the average age of officials it puts a majority of us in the ‘susceptible’ category.”
While there is concern, soccer is one of the sports that May thinks is easier than others to stay distant for officials.
“I think for the most part I can maintain six feet during a soccer match,” May said. “Soccer might be the easiest of the sports to do that.”
One challenge with having a shortage of officials is that the ones in the leagues could be working most nights of the week, in a different town each night.
If sports had a surplus of officials, that could be limited, as officials could do limited games each week, and stay in more of the same place.
But, with a shortage, officials will likely be working a lot of games each week.
“We could very easily become ‘transmitters’ going to a different school every night,” May said. “If we could work 2-3 games a week it would cut down the odds, but no doubt we will be working 5-6 matches a night.”
No matter what happens this year, shortages in officiating have been an ongoing problem, and nothing happening right now is going to help with that.
“I don’t think we know enough yet whether the COVID will prevent future officials,” May said. “It certainly won’t make people sign up any quicker for sure.”
May hasn’t started talking with basketball officials to see their thoughts this winter, but there are certainly some concerns that may need to be looked at for officials in the winter.
“We don’t know enough yet what it will do to existing officials across the board,” May said. “I have not had much discussion with the basketball guys to know where we stand. It’s indoors, much closer confines. Maintaining six feet in hoops will be much more difficult. I am sure it will effect some of our ‘veteran’ officials decisions depending on the situation at the time.”
One thing is certain.
Whether games are played this fall, or start in the winter, the officials will be out there along with the coaches and athletes.
The shortage of officials has been a concern for a long time, and when sports are played, the need for more people to get into officiating will only be higher.
