LIBERTY — The Cowanesque Valley girls tennis team won all three singles matches and both doubles matches in a 5-0 victory against North Penn-Liberty on Thursday.
Kara Watterson defeated Marissa Griess 6-2, 6-0, 4-6. Kari Doran followed up by posting a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Martina Bradford. Daisly Nudd closed out the single matches for Cowanesque Valley winning in perfect fashion 6-0, 6-0 against Angeline Benitez.
In doubles, Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton defeated Addison Hill and Ellie Brion 6-2 and 6-2. Layne Labarron and Kylie Stone completed the perfect scoreline for Cowanesque Valley, beating Lillyn Tanner and Ella Weiskopff 6-2 and 6-0.
