SAYRE — In a first for the 2021-2022 Sayre Lady Redskins, they held a lead at the end of the first quarter Monday night.
That 6-5 lead was short-lived, however, as Cowanesque Valley erupted for 18 second-quarter points and turned a one-point deficit into a 23-12 lead on the way to a 47-18 win.
The Indians then quashed any thoughts of an upset by winning the third quarter 13-2 for a 36-14 lead with eight minutes to go.
Jazz DeKay, who tallied four first-quarter points, finished with nine points and six blocked shots to pace the Lady Redskins. Gabby Shaw packaged five rebounds, four points, three steals and two assists for Sayre, Kendra Merrill had five boards and three points and Liz Shaw had two points.
Paisley Nudd, who had most of her team’s first-quarter points with a trey, was Sayre’s biggest problem. Nudd dropped in eight second-quarter points. She didn’t score in the second half but led her team with 11 points. Makenzie Sunne added eight points and Ella Churchill finished with six points.
Sayre is scheduled to visit Wellsboro at 6 p.m. today.
Athens 45, North Penn/Mansfield 12
ATHENS — Host Athens eased out to a 9-4 lead through a quarter, then posted a 16-0 shutout in the second quarter to end any drama.
Athens expanded its 25-4 halftime lead to 40-7 through three and called off the dogs from there.
Addy Wheeler finished the night with 18 points, including eight in the second period for Athens; Karlee Bartlow packaged 15 points, four assists and three steals; and Caydence Macik added 10 points.
Also for Athens, Olivia Bartlow contributed eight rebounds and two blocks and Natalie Watson grabbed six boards.
Shaniya Sparrow led NP/M with five points.
Athens has wrapped up its regular season with a 16-5 record and will play at Northeast Bradford on Thursday in the NTL Showcase Showdown. The time of that game has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.