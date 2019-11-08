IMG_20191107_230616.jpg

The Waverly volleyball team is headed to the sectional final, while Chloe Croft hit a big milestone on Thursday.

Croft got her 1,000th career assist as Waverly went 3-3 in pool play semifinals to advance to the final.

Waverly will face Windsor at 2 p.m. Saturday at Corning High School.

On Tuesday the Wolverines beat Trumansburg 25-22 and 25-21, they fell to Windsor 14-25, 12-25 and split with Edison 20-25, 25-19.

Waverly got the second spot in the semis to advance to the final.

Croft had 17 points, 35 assists and 22 digs and now has 1,013 assists.

“It’s 100% a team record. Every set takes a hit and a pass, I’m just the transition between those two. At the beginning of the year coach had us write down a team goal and a personal goal and after tonight I can say that I achieved both of those goals.

“Going to sectional finals once is awesome, but getting there two years in a row is surreal. I’m thankful for these experiences with some of the best teammates and most motivating coach, there’s really a special bond happening here in the Waverly volleyball program.”

Morgan Adams had nine points, a block and 10 digs and Adrianah Clinton had nine points, seven kills and 19 digs.

Sidney Tomasso had eight points and a block, Paige Lewis had 15 kills, seven blocks and 14 digs, Maddy Goodwin had 11 kills and 20 digs and Aryan Peters had 17 digs.