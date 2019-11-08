The Waverly volleyball team is headed to the sectional final, while Chloe Croft hit a big milestone on Thursday.
Croft got her 1,000th career assist as Waverly went 3-3 in pool play semifinals to advance to the final.
Waverly will face Windsor at 2 p.m. Saturday at Corning High School.
On Tuesday the Wolverines beat Trumansburg 25-22 and 25-21, they fell to Windsor 14-25, 12-25 and split with Edison 20-25, 25-19.
Waverly got the second spot in the semis to advance to the final.
Croft had 17 points, 35 assists and 22 digs and now has 1,013 assists.
“It’s 100% a team record. Every set takes a hit and a pass, I’m just the transition between those two. At the beginning of the year coach had us write down a team goal and a personal goal and after tonight I can say that I achieved both of those goals.
“Going to sectional finals once is awesome, but getting there two years in a row is surreal. I’m thankful for these experiences with some of the best teammates and most motivating coach, there’s really a special bond happening here in the Waverly volleyball program.”
Morgan Adams had nine points, a block and 10 digs and Adrianah Clinton had nine points, seven kills and 19 digs.
Sidney Tomasso had eight points and a block, Paige Lewis had 15 kills, seven blocks and 14 digs, Maddy Goodwin had 11 kills and 20 digs and Aryan Peters had 17 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.