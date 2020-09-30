The Wyalusing girls and boys cross country teams each picked up wins at NP-Mansfield on Tuesday.
The girls won 20-41, while the boys won 17-38.
In the girls race Wyalusing took the top three spots, with Kayla Beebe winning in 21:13, followed by Sierra Allen and Catherine Brown.
For the boys Zion Laudermilch of Wyalusing won in 16:32, followed by NP-Mansfield’s Noah Shedden and Justin Hiduk of Wyalusing.
GIRLS: Towanda 27, CV 28; CV 22, NEB 33; Towanda 23, NEB 36
BOYS: CV 21, Towanda 36; CV 21, NEB 34; NEB 27, Towanda 28
Eliza Fowler of Towanda got her first varsity dual meet win, winning the girls race in 22:57, followed by CV’s McKenna Cary (23:29) and Ali Bieser (24:36).
For the boys Seth Neal of CV won in 17:47, followed by teammate Owen Cummings a second back and NEB’s Norman Strauss.
BOYS: Athens 15, Sullivan County 50; Sullivan 15, Sayre 50; Athens 15, Sayre 50
GIRLS: Athens 15, Sullivan County 50; Athens 15, Sayre 50
In the boys race Athens swept the top seven spots.
Conner Dahl of Athens won in 19:14, followed by teammates Matt Gorsline, Justin Lynch, Ethan Denlinger, Sander Bertsch, Nate Prickitt and Izaak Hodday.
For the girls Emma Bronson of Athens won in 23:42 followed by Carrie Claypool of Sayre and Thea Bentley of Athens.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Towanda 8, Sayre 1
Sayre was shorthanded going into the game, but the Black Knights agreed to play them straight up as an eight-on-eight game.
Kathryn Dunn and Molly Larcom each scored the first two goals of their varsity careers in the win.
Mirra Neilson scored two goals and Mya Savercool and Olivia Sparbanie had goals in the game.
Sayre got a goal by Kendra Merrill.
Towanda had 53 shots and six corner kicks and Sayre had three shots and no corner kicks in the game.
Adrianna Barnhart had 22 saves for Sayre and Erin Barrett had a save for Towanda.
“Towanda was gracious enough to play evenly 8v8, so I want to thank them for that,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said. “They are a good team that moved the ball very well. We just struggled. Kendra scored on a break away with the goalie and got injured on the play. The girls gave it their all. Courtney did her best in the middle to try and feed Kendra. Lauran and Megan really hustled in the backfield.”
Wyalusing 6, NEB 0
Hailey Jayne had a hat trick for the Rams in the win.
Layla Botts started things off an Olivia Haley assist and Haley scored off an Olivia Spencer assist.
Jayne scored off a Haley assist and Jayne then scored off a Spencer assist.
Spencer scored off a Jayne assist and Jayne capped her hat trick off a Callie Bennett assist.
Wyalusing had 17 shots in the game and NEB had 11 shots.
Pearl O’Connor had 11 saves for the Rams and Ciana Frisbie had eight saves for NEB, while Holly Towner finished with five saves.
VOLLEYBALL
NP-Liberty 3, Sayre 0
25-8, 25-9, 25-8
Julie Nawri had 15 points, nine aces and 16 assists for NP-Liberty in the win and Charisma Grega had six points, six kills and five digs.
Ali Koval had seven points, three aces and nine digs and Darby Stetter had eight points and eight kills.
Athens 3, Wyalusing 1
25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 25-12
“Figured it out after a tough lost to NEB,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Volleyball is quite the mental game. Uff dah! Taylor Walker had great passing and some big hits tonight to help get confidence back. As always Kayleigh Miller and Taylor Field kept the team moving. Kayleigh ran great offers and Taylor Field is not going to let the ball touch the ground, awesome to watch! Jenny Ryan looked exceptional tonight with hits tips serves sets!
“Leah liechty had great blocks out of no where and Kylie Jayne continued her monster hits from last night! Ally Martin served incredibly getting several aces. Glad to see the girls figuring out!”
Miller had 24 assists, three kills, five aces and four digs and Liechty had 12 kills, two aces and a dig. Fields had 11 digs and four aces and Jayne had 10 kills.
Walker had an assist, two kills, three aces and three digs and Ryan had three aces, six kills and 10 assists. Martin had an assist, three kills and four aces with two digs while Grace Witherow had two digs.
FROM LATE MONDAY
The NEB volleyball team edged Athens 3-2 in a match of two of the top teams in the NTL.
Athens won the first set 25-16, before NEB won 25-21, 25-19. Athens tied things with a 25-18 win, before NEB pulled out the win 15-13.
Lauryn Schultz had 11 points, an ace, four kills and 17 digs and Kiara Thetga had 10 points for NEB.
Julianna Susanj had seven points and 17 assists and Emily Susanj had 19 kills and five solo blocks with 14 digs.
Kylie Lewis had 10 assists and 14 digs and Chloe Baker had six points, eight kills and 18 digs.
“What a game! Holy Cripes!” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “All out by both teams for sure. Taylor Field outdid herself tonight with 24 digs and four aces. Kylie Jayne was crushing the ball tonight, wow, 17 kills, I am so impressed by her hits. Kayleigh Miller and Jenny Ryan ran the floor incredibly. “Lots of hitting errors. I love thise team. I moved to a 5-1 to get Jenny Ryan to hit more and wow did she step up. Love that the team is versatile and a team so I can make changes and they don’t fall apart. I don’t have our hitting errors tracked yet, but I guarantee it was way more than the past few games. Next Monday game we have I will make sure we have a Saturday practice. Thanks to all the fans outside the gym. What a crew.”
Miller had 31 assists and nine digs, with two aces.
Leah Liechty had 14 kills and Fields had four aces and 24 digs.
Jayne had 17 kills and an ace and Taylor Walker had four kills, three aces and six digs.
Ryan had 14 assists, 11 kills, an ace and five digs.
NEB won the JV match 25-18, 25-15.
Kamie Edsell had 11 points for NEB and Lauren Lewis had seven points, four aces, four kills and two blocks and Thailey Franklin, Emma Neuber and Gabby Susanj all had three points in the match.
GOLF
The NTL golf match at Tyoga Country Club was postponed due to the rain on Tuesday and moved to Oct. 7 with a 1:30 p.m. start.
