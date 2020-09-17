The Wyalusing girls beat Wellsboro 17-38 in NTL cross country action on Tuesday as the league season kicked off for area teams.
The Sayre girls also competed, but had no team score.
There were no scores on the boys side as Wellsboro and Sayre didn’t have complete teams.
For the boys Justin Hiduk and Zion Laudermilch tied for first in 17:43, with Elezar Laudermilch taking third in 18:45. Wyalusing’s Clayton Petlock (19:31) and Travis Bahl (20:15) rounded out the top five.
Aidan Fletcher of Wellsboro was next in 20:59, followed by teammate Gage Guignard (21:03) and Wyalusing’s Josh Stoddard (21:19. Ethan Lewis of Wyalusing was ninth in 22:26, followed by Sayre’s Nate Romano (22:32).
Carrie Claypool of Sayre won the girls’ race in 22:15, followed by Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe (22:38) and Kayla Beebe (22:46). Sierra Allen of Wyalusing was next in 23:03, followed by teammate Catherine Brown (23:20). Maddy Bryant of Wellsboro (23:45) and Julia DeCamp (24:01) were next, followed by Maddie Patton of Wyalusing (24:12) and Wellsboro’s Havah Simcox (24:45) and Maddie Gage (25:10).
For junior high Megan Wood of Wyalusing won for the girls and Landen Kauffman won for the boys.
GIRLS
Troy 15, CV 50
BOYS
Troy 27, CV 28
Troy went 1-4 for the girls with Sydney Taylor winning in 20:59, followed by Lilly DePew (21:42), Julia Colton (21:59) and Rachel Kingsley (22:37).
McKenna Cary of CV was next in 23:01, followed by Troy’s McKenzie Bellinger in 23:54 and CV’s Ali Bieser in 24:50.
Jodie Weidner of Troy (25:03), Olivia Call (26:01) and Halie Buck (26:18) of Troy rounded out the top 10.
For the boys CV’s Seth Neal won in 17:51, followed by Troy’s Seth Seymour (18:08) and Lance Heasley (19:15), CV’s Nathaniel Welch (19:16) and Trevon Teribury of CV (19:53).
CV’s Arch Ackley (19:54) and Glenn Barnes (20:14) were next, followed by Jacob Wales (20:18) and Ben Deutschle (21:47) and CV’s Thomas Baker (21:48).
GIRLS
Canton 15, Sullivan 50; NEB 15, Sullivan 50; NEB 27, Canton 29
BOYS
Canton 19, Sullivan 36; Canton 25, NEB 30; NEB 23, Sullivan 32
Melanie Shumway of NEB won in 22:56 followed by Canton’s Camille McRoberts (23:50) and Calli Wesnesi (26:15).
Starla Miller of NEB was fourth in 26:30, followed by Lily Kapr of NEB (27:09_, and teammate Lauryn Jones (27:41).
Jazmine Wesneski (28:42), Marissa Hess (28:43) and Kaydee Larcom (30:45) all of Canton were next.
Michael Skipper of Canton won for the boys in 19:46, followed by Norman Strauss of NEB (20:02) and Hunter Ostrander of Canton (20:36).
Isaac Landis of Canton was fourth (20:57), followed by NEB’s Joey Bevacqua (21:32), Bryson Charles (21:46) and Tyler Immel (21:58) of Sullivan and NEB’s Ricky Dalmar (22:09) and Aidan Kapr (22:14) and Canton’s Evert Deknecht (23:03).
For junior high boys NEB beat Canton 15-50 and and Sullivan 19-38 and Sullivan beat Canton 15-50. For the girls Sullivan beat Canton 15-50 and NEB beat Canton 15-50 and NEB beat Sullivan 19-38.
NEB took the top five spots for girls junior high with Gracelyn Laudermilch winning in 11:56, followed by Lilah Hughes, Anaiah Kaesar, Amelia Kapr and Ava Hughes.
Ryan Jones of NEB won for the boys in 10:54, followed by teammate Creed Dewing a second behind. Tucker Blasi of Sullivan was next, followed by NEB’s Ayden Finch and Dayton Russell.
GIRLS
Athens 24, Towanda 32
BOYS
Athens 17, Towanda 44
Athens boys went 1-3 with Kyle Anthony winning in 18:57, followed by Matt Gorsline (18:59) and Connor Dahl (19:04). Jaden Wise of Towanda took fourth at 20:56, followed by Ethan Denzinger of Athens in 21:03. Justin Lynch of Athens was sixth in 21:05, followed by Towanda’s Eric McGee (21:21), Sander Bertsch of Athens (22:12), Nate Plickitt of Athens (22:39) and Brenden Jones of Athens (22:46).
Emma Bronson of Athens won for the girls in 23:46, followed by Eliza Fowler of Towanda (26:36) and Thea Bentley of Athens (28:09). Caitlyn Conklin was fourth in 29:59, followed by Emily Henderson of Athens (30:17), Kenna Schaffer of Towanda (30:33), and Towanda’s Jill Packard (31:05), Taylor Brennon (31:25), Maddy Nonnemacher (31:44) and Gracze Carter (33:45).
Athens girls won the junior high race 26-30, while the Athens boys won 22-35.
Athens’ Carter Lewis won the junior high race in 11:45, followed by teammate Ethan Hicks two seconds later and Towanda’s Jack Tavani in 11:56.
Athens’ Sara Bronson won the girls race in 12:00, followed by Towanda’s Marrsa Wise in 12:48 and Athens’ Addison Wheeler in 13:47.
VOLLEYBALL
The Towanda volleyball team picked up a five-set win over Wyalusing on Tuesday, 26-28, 25-18, 25-16, 14-25, 15-10.
Amanda Horton had 14 points, four kills and 21 digs for Towanda and DaLanie Pepper had 13 points, four kills, 25 assists and 11 digs.
Aliyah Nimmo had eight points and 15 digs and Taylor Johnson had seven points and four digs.
Paige Manchester had six points, 14 kills, eight blocks and a dig and Blaze wood had five points, eight kills, a block and seven digs.
Maddie Maynard had five points and 29 digs and Gracie Schoonover had two points, 11 kills and two digs and Samarah Smith had two points.
Azizah Ismailova had 11 digs, while Whitney Maloney had three digs.
Imogen Herbert had 10 assists and seven digs for Wyalusing and Hannah Ely had seven kills.
Madison Armitage had 10 kills and three blocks and Deanna Masters had six aces.
London Edwards had four aces, 20 digs and four kills and Priscilla Newton had four aces and 32 digs.
Emilee Otis had four kills and 15 assists, Sage Superko had four kills and a block and Haley McGroarty had three kills and a block.
Towanda won the JV match 25-22, 25-23.
Athena Chacona had 10 points and two kills and Winter Saxer had eight points, two kills and a block.
Kaitlyn Williams had seven points and a dig and Addie Maynard had four points, two kills and five digs.
Brea Overpeck had three points, a kill, four assists and two digs and Shaylee Greenland had a point, two digs and two assists. Ismailova had a kill and four digs, Alexis Ackley had a kill and Kaitlyn Nonnemacher had a dig.
Canton 3, Athens 1
The Canton volleyball team topped Athens 3-1, 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18
Annie Gaiotti led Canton with 11 points, two aces, nine kills, 15 digs and two assists.
Aislyn Williams had 12 points, two aces, two kills, eight digs and three assists and Gracie Covert had six points, six kills and two digs.
Rachel Martin had five kills, seven digs and an assist and Jillian Shay had five points, five kills and 14 digs.
Carmya Martell had eight points, three kills, seven digs and 23 assists and Trisha Gilbert had six points, two aces, two digs and an assist.
Kayleigh Miller had two kills, three digs and 22 assists for Athens.
Taylor Field had 20 digs, an ace and an assist and Jenny Ryan had 10 kills, three digs, three aces and seven assists.
Leah Liechty had 14 kills and two aces and Taylor Walker had two kills, seven digs and an ace. Kylie Jayne had eight kills and Gia Perry had four digs and an ace, while Ally Martin had an assist, six kills and six digs.
NEB 4, CV 1
19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-11
Julianna Susanj had 10 points and five aces for NEB, while Emily Susanj had 13 points and two aces.
Lauryn Schultz had eight points and Chloe Baker and Kiara Thetga both had two aces.
CV won the JV match 25-23, 25-17.
Gabby Susanj had 10 points and three aces, with seven assists, two kills and eight digs for NEB and Emma Neuber had nine points and two aces.
Thailey Franklin had six points and Lauren Lewis had three kills and two assists and seven digs and Karita Vandermark had nine digs.
Wellsboro 3, Williamson 0
25-17, 25-17, 26-24
Bailey Monks had 11 kills, nine points and five aces, with three blocks, and Shiloh Duff had nine kills and a block.
Breigh Kemp had eight points, three aces and 11 assists, while Emma Owlett had seven points, an ace and seven kills.
Jordan Judlin had 15 assists and Kathryn Burnett had 16 digs, while Alina Pietrzyk had six digs and Olivia Crocco had a block.
Williamson won the JV match 25-22, 25-19.
Wellsboro hosts Troy today.
Galeton 3, Coudersport 1
25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22
Makenna Shuemaker had nine assists, four kills, 11 digs and an ace for Galeton in the win.
Alexis Johnson had 10 kills, a block, four digs and three aces and Olivia Rohrbaugh had six kills, two assists, six digs and an ace.
Alli Macensky had six kills, six digs, three blocks and eight aces and Lauren Sauley had three kills, six assists, nine digs and two aces and Mikayla Schott had four digs and five aces.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Athens 2, Troy 0
The Athens boys topped Troy 2-0 on Tuesday.
Nate Quinn and Daniel Horton each scored in the victory.
Athens had 23 shots and 11 corner kicks and Troy had 11 shots and four corner kicks.
Owen Williams had 13 saves for Troy and Asher Ellis had seven saves for Athens.
Sayre 8, Towanda 3
Cody VanBenthuysen and Mason Hughey had hat tricks for Sayre and Gunner McCutcheon and Brayden Post added goals.
VanBenthuysen and Hughey had assists, along with Cole Gelbutis.
Danny Wright and Michael Ferrulli and Logan Lambert scored for Towanda.
Austin Fowler had 10 saves for Towanda and Gelbutis had six saves, while Aidan Ennis had three saves.
Sayre had six corner kicks and Towanda had three.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Benton 10, Sullivan County 2
Bethany Beinlich and Chloe Burke scored for the Griffins in the game, with Brynn Hess scoring four times for Benton.
Burke and Sophia Springman had assists for Sullivan County.
Benton had 22 shots and 13 corner kicks and Sullivan County had six shots and three corners and Kassidy Beinlich had 12 saves.
The North Penn-Mansfield golf team stayed unbeaten, winning at River Valley.
NP-Mansfield shot 332, followed by Wellsboro at 352, CV at 381 and Athens at 386. Towanda was next at 402, followed by Wyalusing at 411 and Sayre at 426.
Brock Hamblin shot the first sub-80 round in the NTL this year with a 79. He has earned medalist honors in all three matches this year, sharing them with Andrew Green of NP-Mansfield.
Ethan Weiskopff of NPM shot 81, followed by Reece White at 84 and Alex Stein at 88. Curtis Craig shot 95, followed by Dylan Andrews.
Danielle Richard shot 61, Bryanna Johnson 64 and Katie Mossman a 70 in exhibition rounds.
Along with Hamblin, Wellsboro got an 89 from Elizabeth Propheta, a 91 from Andrew Merriman, a 93 from Blake Hamblin and a 94 from Hayden Zuchowski. Reece Servatius shot a 103.
Hannalee Cleveland shot 53 and Connor Pierce a 71 in exhibition rounds.
Joel Heck shot 83 for CV and Skylar Smith shot 94, while Jordan Vargeson shot 98 and Julian Francis had a 106. Connor Burdick shot 126 and Nick West shot 148.
In exhibition rounds Gavin Stage shot 58, Coen Kemp shot 67 and Caden Cole shot 77.
Cameron Sullivan shot 90 for Athens and Carson Smith shot 92. Lucas Kraft shot 100 and Carter Jones shot 104. Harley Sullivan and Luke Jones each shot 112. In exhibition rounds Nick Jacob shot 52 and Evan Cooper shot 53.
Towanda got a 95 from Will Pitcher and Garrett Chapman and Ryan Elliott shot 98. Anthony Intorcia shot 114 and Evan Hughes had a 127.
Grady Cobb led Wyalusing with a 97 and Trehnon Hugo shot 103, while Nick Salsman shot 104. Brody Fuhrey shot 107, Kaeven Kusmierz shot 113 and Nick Woodruff shot 114. In exhibition rounds Nick Vanderpool shot 54 and Lucas Milne had a 61.
Sayre got an 80 from Kannon VanDuzer and an 85 from Dylan Seck. Zach Moore shot 117 and Travis Wilbirt shot 144.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.