The Wyalusing girls beat Wellsboro 17-38 in NTL cross country action on Tuesday as the league season kicked off for area teams.
The Sayre girls also competed, but had no team score.
There were no scores on the boys side as Wellsboro and Sayre didn’t have complete teams.
Carrie Claypool of Sayre won the race in 22:15, followed by Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe and Kayla Beebe.
For the boys Justin Hiduk and Zion Laudermilch tied for first in 17:43, with Elezar Laudermilch taking third.
GIRLS
Troy 15, CV 50
BOYS
Troy 27, CV 28
Troy went 1-4 for the girls with Sydney Taylor winning in 20:59, followed by Lilly DePew, Julia Colton and Rachel Kingsley.
For the boys CV’s Seth Neal won, followed by Troy’s Seth Seymour and Lance Heasley.
GIRLS
Canton 15, Sullivan 50; NEB 15, Sullivan 50; NEB 27, Canton 29
BOYS
Canton 19, Sullivan 36; Canton 25, NEB 30; NEB 23, Sullivan 32
Melanie Shumway of NEB won in 22:56 followed by Canton’s Camille McRoberts and Calli Wesnesi.
Michael Skipper of Canton won for the boys, followed by Norman Strauss of NEB and Hunter Ostrander of Canton.
GIRLS
Athens 24, Towanda 32
BOYS
Athens 17, Towanda 44
Athens boys went 1-3 with Kyle Anthony winning in 18:57, followed by Matt Gorsline and Connor Dahl.
Emma Bronson of Athens won for the girls in 23:46, followed by Eliza Fowler of Towanda and Thea Bentley of Athens.
VOLLEYBALL
Towanda 3, Wyalusing 2
26-28, 25-18, 25-16, 14-25, 15-10
DaLanie Pepper led Towanda with 13 points, four kills, 25 assists and 11 digs.
Canton 3, Athens 1
25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18
The Canton volleyball team topped Athens 3-1, 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18
Annie Gaiotti led Canton with 11 points, two aces, nine kills, 15 digs and two assists.
Kayleigh Miller had two kills, three digs and 22 assists for Athens.
Galeton 3, Coudersport 1
25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22
Makenna Shuemaker had nine assists, four kills, 11 digs and an ace for Galeton in the win.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Athens 2, Troy 0
The Athens boys topped Troy 2-0 on Tuesday.
Nate Quinn and Daniel Horton each scored in the victory.
Sayre 8, Towanda 2
Cody VanBenthuysen and Mason Hughey had hat tricks for Sayre and Gunner McCutcheon and Brayden Post added goals.
Danny Wright and Michael Ferrulli scored for Towanda.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Benton 10, Sullivan County 2
Bethany Beinlich and Chloe Burke scored for the Griffins in the game, with Brynn Hess scoring four times for Benton.
GOLF
SCORES
NP-Mansfield 332
Wellsboro 352
CV 381
Athens 386
Towanda 402
Wyalusing 411
SAYRE 426
NP-Mansfield stayed unbeaten on the season. Wellsboro’s Brock Hamblin shot the first sub-80 round this season with a 79 to earn medalist honors He has earned medalist honors each match this year.
