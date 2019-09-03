Athens Wildcats
Boys
Head Coach: Mike Bronson
Record last season: 4-6
Returning runners: T.J. Toscano, Ben Biles, Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline, Connor Dahl, Justin Lynch, Sander Bersch, Mason Oldroyd
Newcomers: Brendon Jones, Nate Prickitt, Dustin Krise
Runners to watch: T.J. Toscano, Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline, Connor Dahl, Nate Prickitt
Thoughts on this year’s team: While we still have a relatively young team, our young
guys gained some good varsity experience last year. We also have some new guys, who I think will be right in the mix with our more experienced runners. We have had a really good summer of training and the boys are fit, healthy, and excited to get the season started. TJ Toscano has been a strong leader for us the last few years and is someone that we have pretty high expectation for this season. As always we are just looking to compete to the best of our abilities and make as much progress as we can throughout the season.
Thoughts on the league this season: Wyalusing certainly has to be seen as the team that is at the top in the NTL, after them though I think there is a lot of parity among the rest of the league. I think we will be in for a lot of close exciting meets this year.
Girls
Head Coach: Scott Riley
Record last season: 3-8
Returning runners: Olivia Bartlow
Newcomers: Emma Bronson and Abby Prickitt
Runners to watch: Olivia Bartlow, Emma Bronson and Abby Prickitt. Olivia is our only returning runner from last year’s high school team and the other two runners were leaders on a strong Junior High team the previous year.
Thoughts on this year’s team: We currently only have three young ladies on the roster, however they are working really hard so far. Hopefully we can find several more runners to add to the team before we start to compete.
Thoughts on the league this season: Troy should have a strong team returning this year again and I expect Wyalusing to be very competitive again this season too. But like any season, a few key additions or a few athletes deciding to not return can have a huge impact.
North Penn-Mansfield Tigers
Head Coaches: Jason Fletcher, Jim Farrer
Record last season: Boys 7-3; Girls 6-4
Returning runners: Boys — Seth Nelson, Sam Shedden, Roger Learn, Morgan Rutledge, Noah Shedden, Robert Schultz, Isaac Tice; Girls — Emma Harris, Grace Farrer, Breanna Wilson, Ella Farrer, Ara Furry, Matthea Mitchell
Newcomers: Girls — Madison Milheim, Rose Young
Runners to watch: Girls — Emma Harris; Boys — Sam Shedden
Thoughts on this year’s team: We’re excited for the season and look forward to great results. The varsity boys and jr. high girls are teams to watch and will be competitive in the league.
Wyalusing Rams
Head coach: James Schools
Record last season: Boys 10-0; Girls 9-1
Returning runners: Boys — Alex Patton, Logan Newton, Kemuel Laudermilch, Caleb Stoddard, Travis Bahl; Girls — Carina Beebe, Catherine Brown, Maddie Patton, Sierra Allen, Joannie Nedley
Newcomers: Boys — Zion Laudermilch, Justin Hiduk, Clayton Petlock, Brody Fuhrey, Jake Caplan; Girls — Kayla Beebe, Sydney Frielander
Runners to watch: Boys — Alex Patton, Logan Newton, Kemuel Laudermilch, Zion Laudermilch, Justin Hiduk; Girls — Carina Beebe, Catherine Brown, Sierra Allen, Kayla Beebe
Thoughts on this year’s team: While our numbers may not be that big, we have some real quality in both the boys and girls team. They have worked hard during the summer to get ready for the season. I am really looking forward to seeing how this hard work will pay off during the season.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league is going to be challenging as always. We are fortunate to have good quality coaches and athletes throughout the league. Each team makes all the other teams run their best. This is particularly helpful at the District and State level.
Sayre Redskins
Head coach: Randy Felt
Returning runners: Girls — Kayla Hughey, Lucy Coller; Boys — Logan Goudreau, Gavin Rucker, Nate Romano
Newcomers: Girls — Cory Ault; Boys — Jake Henry
Thoughts on the team this season: With several newcomers we should improve over last year, and be competitive in the league.
Cowanesque Valley Indians
Head coaches: Aaron Wooster, Mark Dexter
Record last season: Girls 0-11; Boys 5-6
Returning runners: Girls — Lilli Hepfer (12), Jules Jones (12), Charly Slusser (11), Cassie Stratton (11); Boys — Chris Harris (12), Joe Easton (11), Devin Gatewood (11), Darrius Johnson (11), Seth Neal (11), Scott Zimmerman (11)
Newcomers: Girls — Alicia Floerchinger (11), Ali Bieser (9), Bonnie Mundy (9), Olivia Meisner (9), Ryann Slusser (9); Boys — Devan Tracy (11), Michael Lewis (10), Bryson Fuhrer (9), Steven Gohr (9), Caydon Stone (9), Nathaniel Welch (9)
Runners to watch: Jules Jones on the girls’ side. She has earned much success over her career (3 time Female NTL Runner of the Year, 3 time state qualifier) and is focused on competing her best season yet. Chris Harris and Seth Neal on the boys side have earned NTL honors as well, and have steadily improved over their years in the sport. All of these runners have been working extremely hard this off-season and are preparing consistently for the upcoming meet season.
Thoughts on this year’s team: We have some strong leaders in the junior and senior class and a good sum of strong younger runners filling out our squads. We are back to having all full teams, so we’re looking to build future team successes upon our current individual successes. Our JH numbers have swelled this season and we’re excited to see more young student-athletes finding cross country as a sport to love the rest of their life.
Thoughts on the league this season: It is always difficult to make any prediction about our league so early. Everyone is just starting up official practices and few know who has been preparing during the off-season aside from members on their own team. It bears repeating what I’ve said for many years: about all you can be sure of is good competition each week from quality runners who are trained well by accomplished coaches.
Towanda Black Knights
Head coach: Leo Harris II
Record last season: Boys 9-4, Girls 7-6
Returning runners: Girls — Emily Carr (12), Mikenna Shafer (11), Veronica Labor (10), Jordyn Radney (10), Amy Morse (10); Boys — Eric Lauber (12), Dominic Tavani (12), Kaigan Stroop (12), Samuel Tavani (10)
Newcomers: Girls — Erica Locke (12), Madison Nonemacher (9), Jillian Packard (9), Eliza Fowler (9); Boys — Jaden Wise (11), Luke Tavani (9), Rein Aldefer (9)
Runners to watch: Girls — Amy Morse and Jordyn Radney; Boys — Kaigan Stroop, Eric Lauber
Thoughts on this year’s team: We are very young with limited depth and numbers. The kids have been working hard and will show tremendous improvement as the season progresses.
Thoughts on the league this season: Overall I do feel the league is on an upswing talent wise.
Troy Trojans
Head Coach: Gary Ward (13 years)
Assistant coach: Bettina Campbell
Record last season: Girls 11-0; Boys 9-2
Returning runners: Girls — Mya Thuotte (12), Abigail Lewis (12), Madisyn Baxter (12), McKenzi Bellinger (11), Halie Buck (11), Jodi Weidner (11), Sydney Taylor (10), Julia Colton (10); Boys — Owen Williams (11), Aaron Manley (11), Robert Rogers (11), Brandon Schrader (11), Hunter Kulago (10)
Newcomers: Girls — Rachel Kingsley (9), Hope Meyers (9)
Runners to watch; Boys — Owen Williams, Aaron Manley; Girls — Seniors, Juniors and Sydney Taylor have all run at states
Thoughts on this year’s team: The girls are trying to keep their NTL dual meet win streak alive, currently at 31 wins going into the season. Newcomer Rachel Kingsley was the number two junior high girl in the NTL last year. The girls are the District IV returning champions. The boys will compete with most of the NTL teams with a goal of 10 wins.
Canton Warriors
Head Coach: Casey Aylesworth
Record last season: Boys 4-5, Girls 7-2
Returning runners: Boys — Zack Rentzel, Will Gowin, Isaac Landis; Girls — Madisyn Neal, Josie Kelley, Marissa Hess, Elle Binford, Reagan Kelley
Newcomers: Boys — Michael Skipper, Cayden Moon, Logan Huffman; Girls — Camille McRoberts, Sara Saar, Rachel Rentzel, Alexia Zeigler, Kali Wesneski
Runners to watch: Micahel Skipper and Zack Rentzel have been putting in good work on the guys side, and Camille, Sara Saar, Josie Kelley, and Madisyn Neal look very good on the girl’s side.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Our numbers are down, we could really benefit from 2-3 more girls and guys coming out for both teams just to increase our depth, but we must make do with what we have and really focus on injury prevention because everyone truly makes an impact on our team. Our team has a great mentality and work ethic, and I am excited to work with them, and see how we can progress as the season goes on.
Thoughts on the league this season: A lot of competitive teams around the league, with each team having a few standout runners. Some meets might come down to the 4th or 5th place runner which will be exciting for everyone. Wyalusing Boys and Troy Girls are returning state qualifiers, so they should be the strong favorites to open up the year.
Northeast Bradford Panthers
Head Coach: Adam Russell
Assistant coach: Robert Moore
Record last season: Boys 9-1; Girls 5-5
Returning runners: Boys — Dylan Brown, Kyle Davenport, Ethan Mosier, Jehiel Dewing, Jack Shumway; Girls — Lauryn Jones, Megan Dewing, Meg Russell
Newcomers: Boys — Luke Tice, Michael Walker, Richy Palmer, Hayden Mosier, Keegan Gardner, Joey Bevaqua, Josh Keeney, Caleb Clark; Girls — Rylee McKeen, Starla Miller
Runners to watch: Watch all of them! They’re all awesome and putting in a lot of work!
Thoughts on this year’s team: Lots a lot of seniors and gained a lot of new faces! An awesome group of athletes! They’re ready to run hard, run fast, and have a lot of fun together as a very supportive team. Really looking forward to a great season!!
Thoughts on the league this season: Great League, Great Coaches, Great Athletes, Great Parents. Going to be another great competitive season. Wish more kids would get out, no matter their fitness level and get into a sport they can do for the rest of their lives.
Tioga Tigers
Head coaches: Jim Burrowes, Kara Steele
Returning runners: Boys — Ty Middendorf, Mason Card, Nate Jaye, Kyle Earley, Josh Reis, Zach Nichols; Girls — Kate Burrowes, Mariah Nichols, Nicole DeBoer
Newcomers: Boys — Kobe Enburg, Caleb Allen, Dawson Philhower, Zander Whitmore, Max Dydynski, Jack Cary, Reed Cook, Colt Herrala, Mike Strait
Runner to watch: Ty Middendorf
Thoughts on this year’s team: This year’s team should be much more competitive than last year’s team. The large numbers for the boys is also nice.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league will be very competitive with the top teams still being very tough.
Notre Dame Crusaders
Head coach: Chris Wise
Record last season: Girls 7-0 (IAC Champions; Section IV, Class D runners-up); Boys 1-6
Returning runners: Boys — Scott Herlan (12), Steven Gough (10), Gino DeLeone (11), Liam Scarselletta (10), Derek Simpson (10), Simeon Scarselletta (8); Girls — Alyssa Walker (12), Piper Young (9), Alex Cowley (11), Leah DeFilippo (10), Riley Soehnlein (10), Maura Devlin (10), Vicky Mordvinova (9)
Newcomers: Boys — Neil Moore, Kyle Stephenson
Runners to watch: Steven Gough, Scott Herlan, Alyssa Walker, Piper Young
Thoughts on this year’s team: Both teams are young as we only have two seniors. The girls team returns nearly everyone from last year’s Section IV Class D runner-up and IAC Champion team. They should be in strong contention for both titles. The boys team is stronger this year and will be very competitive.
Thoughts on the league this season: tough
Waverly Wolverines
Head Coach: Nate Culver
Returning runners: Boys — Nate Ackley (10), Kaden Wheeler (10), Matt Atanasoff (10), Liam Traub (10), Joe Fritzen (10), Jayden Rose (11), Collin Wright (11), Brandon Bubniak (11), Francis Chandler (12), Sam VanDyke (10); Girls — Olivia Nittinger (10), Kaylee Akins (12), Rachel Ovedovitz (12), Sheridan Talada (12), Paige Ackley (12), Morgan Lee (12), Elizabeth Fritzen (12)
Newcomers: Boys — Jarrell Sacket (9), Hunter Elston (10), Gavin Schillmoeller (10); Girls — Aubrey Akins (10), Hali Jenner (11)
Runners to watch: Collin Wright and Sheridan Talada are both returning cross-country state competitors. As a team, I am expecting some of our returners to make an honest push to advance as well.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Both boys and girls teams are stacked with experienced returners and have put in a tremendous amount of work this summer. I couldn’t be more proud of their collective motivation for the season.
Thoughts on the league this season: We will be attending a majority of high quality Invitationals which will test the team but will prepare them for the excellent completion within the league.
Wellsboro Green Hornets
Head coach: John Weiner
Roster: Boys — Anthony Dunkel (11), Aidan Fletcher (11), Gage Guignard (10), Drew Manning (10), Liam Manning (10), Austin Richards (12), Daniel Swanson (11), Tylar Wright (11); Girls — Alexis Banik (11), Madeline Bryant (10), Kylie Butler (12), Julia DeCamp (9), Madeline Gage (9), Aislinn Hoose (11)
