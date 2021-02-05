Lucas Crown scored on a driving layup with four seconds left to give Northeast Bradford the lead as they beat Canton 67-66 on Thursday.
A day ago this game wasn’t on the schedule. But, after Sayre shut down athletic events for the rest of the week, canceling Cantons game with the Redskins on Thursday and the Panthers game with Sayre on Friday, the two teams added the game.
“We struggled defensively tonight, but give Canton credit for their execution and shot making,” NEB coach Paul Burgert said. “We got some outside shooting going and contributions from everyone. It was a great team effort and win on the road.”
Crown led the Panthers with 21 points, while Nick Beers finished with 18 points.
Dan Seeley had 13 in the win and Sam Abell had nine points, while Ethan Finch finished with six for the Panthers.
Seeley had a double-double with 10 boards and two assists and Crown had six rebounds and six assists.
Beers had four boards and two assists and Julian Jampo had two assists, while Dan Williams had three rebounds and four assists, while Ethan Finch had three rebounds.
Isaiah Niemczyk led Canton with 22 points and Caiden Williams finished with 17 points, while Cooper Kitchen had 11 points.
Tyler Jannone had seven points for the Warriors and Conner Foust had three points, while Weston Bellows, Brendon Matthews and Gavin Morse all had two points.
NP-Mansfield 70, Williamson 34
The Tigers got 20 points from Curtis Craig, as four players scored in double figures in the win.
Brody Burleigh had 17 for NP-Mansfield and Alex Stein and Karson Dominick each had 11 points in the win.
Jake Evans had eight points and Sammy Lawrence finished with three points.
Tristan Parker led Williamson with 10 points and Jake Schmitt and Wes Carelton had nine points each.
Everett Dominick had four points and Devin O’Dell finished with two points.
Warrior Run 55, Sullivan County 49
The Griffins led 22-16 at the half, but were outscored 19-7 in the third quarter to fall to 1-4 on the year.
Trace Neary had 17 for the Griffins and Jalen Thomas finished with 16 points.
Bryon Fitzgerald had four points for Sullivan County and Riley King had three points.
Alex Schweitzer, Landon Baldwin, Gerhett Parrish and Trey Higley all had two points and Conner Smithkors finished with a point.
Schweitzer had eight boards and three steals and Thomas had four assists and three steals.
The Griffins won the JV game 55-41 with Ben Carpenter scored 16 points.
Sullivan County is at Benton today.
