ROME — This was a game Northeast Bradford had marked on their calendar.
At the beginning of the year North Penn-Liberty edged NEB by two points to win the Montgomery Tournament.
The Mountaineers went on to win 12 of their next 13 games after that while NEB went 8-6 over that same stretch.
On Saturday, though, the Panthers got revenge as they won 54-40 in the NTL Division-II match-up.
“Going in we knew we could beat them because we were only within two in a game that went to overtime before,” NEB guard Clayton Conner said. “They’re a really good team, well put together and they shoot the ball really well. It just feels amazing to beat the top of the NTL.”
The Panthers came out strong defensively, winning the 50/50 balls and holding NPL to six points in the first quarter.
NEB would earn a 25-16 lead at the half but in the third quarter NPL broke out of their shooting rut to tie the game at one point.
In the fourth, though, the Panthers reasserted themselves, led by Andy Crown’s 10 points.
“My teammates were driving and kicking and I was getting good looks,” Crown said. “It was feeling it tonight.”
Crown finished with a double-double of 17 points and 12 boards while Conner added 11 points and seven rebounds.
NPL racked up 92 points in their last game so the Panthers knew it was going to be tough on that end.
“We knew their shooters are really streaky and they can make 3-4 (3-pointers) in a row,” explained Conner. “Our main focus was closing out, pinching up high on (Noah) Spencer so we could get steals and get run outs.”
NPL had seven threes total but only three outside the third quarter. And while NEB didn’t force a lot of turnovers they did get Spencer in foul trouble as he picked up his third foul with under a minute to play in the second quarter and his fourth halfway through the third quarter, forcing him to the bench until halfway through the fourth quarter.
“That was really important,” Conner said about getting Spencer off the floor. “You can see the energy difference when he’s on the and off the floor. To get him off the floor was a big help for us.”
He still led the Mountaineers with 15 points to go with seven rebounds but only five NPL players scored in the contest.
Right off the bat NPL had trouble scoring as they didn’t see the ball go through the hoop until 4:50 left in the opening quarter.
The Panthers smothered Spencer at the rim and kept the shooters from getting clean looks.
“Just getting on the floor really helps pick up our energy,” explained Andy Crown. “We feed off energy, anything that I can do to help the team to get us going.”
Luckily for the Mountaineers NEB struggled on that end, too, and it was 4-2 with a few minutes left in the opening frame.
Things opened up for NEB after that as Lucas Crown bagged a 3-ball off a Nick Marino assist followed by Andy Crown hitting a jumper. A Dan Williams put back gave the Panthers an 11-2 lead but with under a minute to NPL rallied.
Koleton Roupp hit a 3-ball off a Spencer assist followed by Spencer getting to the line to go 1-for-2 to make it 11-6 after the first horn.
It was back and forth early in the second with NEB pushing their advantage to 18-10 with 3:13 left in the half. Four straight points by Spencer followed by a Duncan Zeafla 3-pointer cut it to 18-16 with 1:38 left to play.
NEB finished the quarter strong, though, scoring the final seven points in the last 1:19 to take the 9-point lead into half.
NP-Liberty came out of the locker room strong as they hit back to back 3-pointers to cut it to 25-22.
After an NEB bucket NPL hit another 3-ball to make it 27-25 halfway through the quarter.
A Conner 3-point play pushed NEB back up by five but Zeafla hit his second 3-ball of the quarter to cut it to two points.
Then with 1:30 left in the quarter Brandon Thompson scored on a post up and just like that the game was tied.
With 15 seconds to go Andy Crown put the Panthers back on top with a 3-ball but with 1.7 seconds to play Zeafla got to the foul line, hit both, and it was a 1-point game with eight minutes to go.
After exchanging free throws to start the fourth quarter NEB went on a 10-0 run over a two minute span to open up an 11-point lead with three minutes left to play.
It started with back to back threes from Andy Crown and Marino followed by back to back buckets from Andy Crown during his hot stretch.
Spencer hit a 3-ball to stop the bleeding, cutting it to eight points with 2:47 left to play but Conner went on a mini run after that, making two free throws then finding Andy Crown all alone under the basket to push their advantage to 48-36 with 1:06 left in the game.
After that it was a matter of hitting free throws, which they did to the tune of 6-for-9, to secure the upset.
Lucas Crown and Marino both finished with seven points with Lucas chipping in with 10 boards, four assists and three steals.
Dan Williams had five points and six boards, Tony Bisignano added four points and Logan Mullen chipped in with three points.
Zeafla finished with 13 points while Roupp had nine points, all on 3-pointers. Thompson had two points to go with seven boards and four blocks.
His play in the paint was a big reason NPL stayed in the game during their dry spells.
Bryan Bogaczyk finished with one point off the bench.
While the win helps solidify NEB (6-5 NTL) in the number two spot in the NTL Division-II standings the Mountaineers (9-2) still sport a 3-game lead.
They still have to play each other one more time but NEB will need some help from their fellow Division-II league mates if they are going to catch NPL.
“That would be nice,” said Conner. “Hopefully we slowed them down a little bit and some of the other small schools get confidence.”
However, NEB is also realistic.
“If they win it good for them,” said Conner. “We had our time to shine last year so right now were focused on getting a good district seeding.”
If NPL finishes things out strong it will be their first NTL title since 1991.
NEB is currently holding off Canton (5-6), whom they have a one game lead on. The top two teams play in the NTL Showcase at the end of the regular season.
At the district level NPL still sits above St. John Neumann for first place in Class A while in Class AA NEB moves up to third with the win, just ahead of Millville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.