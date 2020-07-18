NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) on Friday announced that the 2020 fall season will not occur due to safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made following a vote this week of the 10 CSFL member institutions. The vote followed lengthy conversations with key stakeholders throughout the league.
The CSFL is committed to providing a meaningful season of intercollegiate competition for all impacted student-athletes, as a move to the spring has been discussed with more details to be released at a later date.
The CSFL on Friday also announced the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy may explore competitive opportunities against each other during the fall as considered appropriate by the Superintendents of both institutions. The decision was made for the two schools to explore the opportunity due to their unique mission in higher education.
“Administrators and coaches of the CSFL have had lengthy conversations that led to today’s announcement,” CSFL Commissioner Dan Mara said. “While we would very much like to be playing this fall, the CSFL believes this is the best decision for the safety and welfare of our student-athletes. Conversations will be ongoing in regards to the structure of a spring season, and how coaches and student-athletes can engage through conditioning and practices during the fall months. Once decisions have been made on those items, and other topics, the CSFL will make an announcement so that all parties can plan accordingly.”
ABOUT SPRINT FOOTBALL
Sprint Football is a full-contact, intercollegiate, varsity sport that features the same rules as NCAA football, except that all players must weigh 178.0 pounds or less. The league has been in existence since prior to World War II.
The Collegiate Sprint Football League is comprised of 10 member institutions including Alderson Broaddus University, Army West Point, Caldwell University, Chestnut Hill College, Cornell University, Mansfield University, the U.S. Naval Academy, Post University, the University of Pennsylvania and St. Thomas Aquinas College.
For more information, please visit sprintfootball.com.
