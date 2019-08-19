WILLIAMSPORT- Cubs manager Joe Maddon was not far from his hometown on Sunday when the Chicago Cubs took on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Little League CLassic at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday evening.
Maddon is known for his charitableness, especially when it comes to his hometown and children in need of resources. Just on Monday, in the middle of a grueling 162 game season where the Cubs are fighting for a playoff spot in the deep NL Central, Maddon hosted a golf tournament benefit to help build the Hazelton Integration Project, a project Maddon helped create which aims to boost opportunities for disadvantaged children in the Hazelton area.
Maddon frequents his hometown in the offseason and, when he cane make it, during the season, which is why he was so excited to see his team lined up to play in this year’s LLC.
“I was very excited when I saw our names on the schedule, “ Maddon said of when he found out that the Cubs would be playing the Pirates at the Little League Classic. “I would imagine every major league team would like to do this. When it’s this time of the year, and we have TV’s all over the clubhouse, we’re not watching major league games- we’re turning to the little league games.”
Maddon said that despite growing up less than a 90 minute drive away he had never been to Williamsport before the game. Although he had never been to the birthplace of little league baseball, Maddon recognized something about the area as soon as he stepped off the plane- the weather.
“I’ve always griped about the Pennsylvania summer, I don’t think there’s anything quite like it,” Maddon opined in a press conference before the game on Sunday. “You wake up and there’s some thickness that’s hits you and then it gets hotter and more humid as the day goes on. It’s going to rain possibly, but you’ll get a chance to play some ball… It’s very special.”
While Maddon never made it to Williamsport while playing little league, he says it was always on his team’s mind when they were that age.
“I remember it distinctly when I was 9, 10, 11 or 12, everyone wanted to get to Williamsport- and its not easy to do,” he continued. “It is exciting, it is good, it is pure, and it’s what it’s supposed to look like… It’s a much purer form of the sport.”
“It was great, I think I played opening day and had five errors at shortstop,” he said with a laugh when asked to brag about his little league days in Hazelton.
The World Series winning manager took some inspiration from his little league days when it came to his team’s strategy on Sunday.
“I wanted it to be reminiscent of when we were kids,” Maddon said of his approach to the game. “The other part is we want to just come out and play the game, just play the game man. We’re not that far from where we were where we were 6 or 7 years old and just playing the game.”
