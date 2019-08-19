WILLIAMSPORT- The Chicago Cubs won the third ever MLB Little League Classic over the Pittsburgh Pirates by the score of 7-1 at BB&T Park at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday evening.
In what is becoming a favorite tradition near the end of the August every year, two MLB teams eschew their regular schedule and travel to Williamsport, PA, the birthplace of Little League baseball, to meet and play with the hundreds of young players of the same game they play and compete in an actual regular season game in the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters, a low-level minor league team, during the Little League World Series.
In the sellout game of 2503, which was mostly little leaguers in full uniforms and media, the Cubs jumped out early. Recent trade deadline acquisition, outfielder Nick Castellanos, turned on a 2-2 offering from Pirates starter Mitch Keller and sent it somewhere into downtown Williamsport for a 1-0 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, the Cubs struck again.
This time it was lead off hitter Jason Hayward in the second time through the order to do some damage. J-HEY, as his uniform said, crushed a line-drive home run to left field that got out almost as fast as the pitch came to the plate for another solo shot. 2-0 Cubs.
The next inning, the Cubs kept their momentum going. First Baseman Anthony “Tony” Rizzo walked to lead off the inning, followed by a Javier “El Mago” Baez double. With runners on second and third, Kyle “Schwarbs” Schwarber knocked the both in with a single to left field.
The next inning it was J-Hey again. This time he led off the inning with a sky-high warning track double in between right and center field. After Castellanos struck out, Kris “KB” Bryant knocked in Heyward with a line drive double to left field. After a pitching change that took Keller out of the game, the Cubs scored again. This time it was a no-doubt off-site field home run by Rizzo to make the score 7-0.
Pittsburgh did end up getting on the board in the ninth inning. Craig “Dirty Craig” Kimbrel, who was activated of the injured list on Sunday, shook off his cobwebs from starting half of the season unsigned by allowing a solo home run to Starling “Tato” Marte.
Cubs starter Jose Quintana pitches seven scoreless innings in the game, keeping the Pirates in check by only allowing five hits and striking out seven.
DREAMS COME TRUE
Many of the players playing in the Little League World Series have never attended a Major League Baseball game before. Most of the young players playing in the amateur event reside outside of North America, thousands of miles away from the closest MLB game. Even some little leaguers from the United States have never seen a game in person.
For America’s West representative, Hawaii, the closest MLB games are played in Los Angeles, over 2,400 miles away. Hunter Mishima and Sean Yamaguchi have both been to games in Los Angeles, but they say nothing compares to the Little League Classic.
“I’ve lived in Hawaii all of my life so games are far away,” Mishima told the Review on Sunday. “My favorite players are Kris Bryant and Javier Baez and I got to meet them today, it was cool.”
“I’m having a lot of fun today,” said Yamaguchi, who also got to meet his favorite player Javier Baez on Sunday.
“He just said good luck and stuff,” Yamaguchi continued. “Today is like a dream come true, I’m happy I got to meet him.”
No team had more to look forward to in the Little League Classic than Latin America’s team from Venezuela. The Pittsburgh Pirates roster two players that hail from the same South American country in southpaw closer Felipe Vazquez and utility infielder Jose Osuna.
For LA players Hendricks Maestre and Juan Fuentes the game was their first ever MLB experience, and seeing it with fellow players from their own country makes it that much more special.
“It’s great, great, great,” they said through a translator when asked about their experience on Sunday.
Fuentes said his favorite player was Wilson Contreras, who unfortunately could not play for the Cubs on Sunday due to an injury. But that didn’t spoil the fun as Fuentes said that they have been dreaming of seeing a MLB game “since we started playing baseball.”
Sometimes dreams come true.
NEXT YEAR
Next year, the MLB Little League Classic will continue into it’s fourth year with the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles coming to Williamsport. The game will be played on Sunday August 23.
