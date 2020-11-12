SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Benny Williams from Bowie, Md., has signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to enroll and play basketball at Syracuse. Williams is attending IMG Academy (Fla.) this year.
A 6-8 forward, Williams enrolled at Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) and played on the junior varsity for two seasons before transferring to St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.). He moved into the starting lineup for Coach Kevin Jones and the Lions in 2019-20 and averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds per game. He helped St. Andrew’s to the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title and a 24-4 overall record. Williams earned Washington Post First-Team All-Met and all-conference recognition.
Due to uncertainty over whether there would be winter sports at St. Andrew’s this year, Williams enrolled at IMG Academy.
Williams is a consensus top-55 recruit according to numerous recruiting services. He is ranked 51 st overall and 11 th among power forwards by espn.com. Rivals.com has Williams 22nd overall and the seventh small forward. He is 32 nd overall and seventh among small forwards in the 247sports.com rankings.
