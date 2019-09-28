A week ago the Orange picked up a win over Western Michigan at home.
Now, Syracuse is back in the dome, hosting Holy Cross.
“Obviously really satisfied with the Western Michigan win in a lot of departments,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “It’s fun to finally get a win back in the Dome and be one-and-one in the Dome with an opportunity to be two-and-one. We’re playing a really good Holy Cross team, Coach Chesney is in his second year and he’s done a really nice job and those guys are getting better. Hopefully it will be an opportunity to continue the success we stared last week.”
While Holy Cross comes in 1-2 on the year, Babers knows you can’t look at them any different then you approach teams like Clemson.
“I bet you that is what Clemson said in 2017 or 2018 when we played them,” Babers said. “So, I do not look at it that way. The average fan can look at it any way they like. The ball bounces a lot of funny way. It went on the ground a lot on Saturday and if it bounced different ways I could be up here with a different attitude today. You never know what’s going to happen in a football game and you never know who is going to get hurt in a football game while you are playing it. It’s a serious game where the good players are allowed to get tackled and are allowed to be hurt. So, we need to be focused and locked in so we don’t make any mistakes and we can leave with the same amount of players we started with.”
The Orange have struggled getting stops on defense in recent weeks, but have forced a lot of turnovers. While Babers likes the turnovers, he’d also like to see more stops.
“Well I hope we start to get some more of the defense we saw earlier in the year versus Liberty,” he said. “You never want to say you have a bend-but-don’t-break defense. But the one thing our defense has been outstanding about is getting turnovers. And as long as they keep giving us extra possessions, we are going to have opportunities to win games, as long as we are efficient on offense. You know we have the type of defense where we feel we can shut people down and we have to get some of those scores a lot lower than they have been.”
Babers isn’t sure he’s seen a team that’s forced as many turnovers as his team has this year.
“If I have, I can’t remember it,” he said. “It’s a really exciting time and if you are a fan who is going to know that defense is going to find some way to get the football, it’s gotta be really cool. From a guy who is on the offensive side of the ball, to have a streak like that is really impressive. I’m glad we stopped our streak (of giving up interceptions) but it’ll be good to go into a game and come out of a game somewhere in the future hopefully where we have no turnovers. That would be a really cool thing.”
While the Orange had lost two straight before last week’s win, Babers thought the team understood it was a tough stretch.
“I would hope we didn’t get too down because we had two losses and I would hope we are not too up because we had a win over Western Michigan,” Babers said. “There is a process going on here, we’ve talked about it from day one and we’ve really had a more difficult road to hoe than what people are giving us credit for. To take a team for two games on the road, regardless of who you are playing, then come home for the quarterback’s first Dome start of his career versus the number one team in the country who hasn’t lost in two years, and now finally his second start at home was against Western Michigan — I just think we need to let it happen, be patient, and let it come to us. These guys are going to get better and better.”
