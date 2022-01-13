WESTFIELD — The skies looked sunny for Sayre in its Northern Tier League contest against Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday.
Sayre led 39-28 at the half and was still up 59-57 after three quarters.
Then the host Indians’ second-half barrage finally caught up with the Redskins and CV went on to win 85-78.
Each team had players put up big numbers on the night.
Sayre’s Dom Fabbri ripped Mansfield’s nets for 33 points, Josh Arnold added 22 and Kannon VanDuzer got into the act with 17 points.
Fabbri had 10 of Sayre’s 22 first quarter points and had 16 by halftime. Arnold also had a balanced outing, netting 10 first-half points and VanDuzer did the same as the Redskins built their lead.
Then CV’s Tucker St. Peter, with a quiet 11 first-half points, erupted. St. Peter netted 21 of his game-high 40 points in the third quarter alone. McGuire Painter had 13 of his 23 after the break, and Gage Tilton had seven of his 12 as the Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Sayre is slated to visit Wyalusing on Friday.
