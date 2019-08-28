TOWANDA — CV opened the season with 5-2 win over Towanda in NTL girls’ tennis action Tuesday.
The Knights’ lone win at singles came from newcomer Hannah Ryck, who defeated CV’s Megan Wattles 6-4, 6-3 at first singles.
The Indians’ Sarah Boyer held on to beat Towanda’s Hannah Risch 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) at second singles while CV’s Kori Birdsall edged Emma Walter 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, at fourth singles Kari Doran defeated Mackenna Maynard 6-1, 7-5 and at fifth singles Shae Schoonover topped Ava Gannon 6-2, 2-0.
In doubles action at first doubles Watterson and Wattles beat Ryck and Maynard 6-3, 6-1 while at second doubles Towanda’s duo of Risch and Walters beat Schoonover and Nova West 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8).
Wellsboro 5, North Penn-Liberty 2
The Hornets pulled out an NTL girls’ tennis win Tuesday.
They won the first three singles matches: Abigail Colton beat Daina Dawes 6-2, 6-0 at first singles, Georgia Macensky won over Aubrey Griess 6-1, 6-2 at second seconds and Asayla Faulkner defeated Emma Eglesia 6-2, 6-2 at third singles.
NPL’s KT Nealen defeated Bethany Zuchowski 6-2, 6-2 at fourth singles while at fifth singles the Hornets’ Rileigh Gerges beat Kylie Holmes 6-1, 6-2 at fifth singles.
Wellsboro’s Alyssa Wagaman and Ava Perry held on to beat Maddi Schultz and Nealen 6-3, 3-6, 11-9 while NPL’s team of Jasmine Tomko and Daja Weaver swept Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski 6-0, 6-0.
