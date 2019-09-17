Cowanesque Valley evened things up with Wellsboro in NTL girls’ tennis action Monday.
The Indians edged Wellsboro 4-3, putting them both at one loss a piece in league standings.
The deciding match was at fourth singles as CV’s Kait Streeter rallied to beat Wellsboro’s Rileigh Gerges 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.
CV also got wins at second singles with Megan Wattles beating Georgia Macensky 6-0, 6-3 and at third singles as Kori Birdsall won 6-3, 6-1 over Wellsboro’s Ashayla Faulkner.
In doubles action Birdsall and Kara Waterson clinched the team win with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alyssa Wagaman and Bethany Zuchowoski.
For the Hornets Abigail Colton beat Sarah Boyer 6-2, 6-3 at first singles, Wagaman won over Shae Schoonover 6-1, 7-6 at fifth singles and at first doubles Colton and Macensky beat Boyer and Wattles 6-3, 6-3.
