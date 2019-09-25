In a match-up of the top two teams in the NTL CV came out on top 4-3 to tie move into a tie in the loss column with Wellsboro Tuesday in girls’ tennis action.
They both have one loss now, with the Hornets 5-1 and CV 3-1.
Four matches all went to a third set, three of which were won the Indians.
At first singles CV’s Megan Wattles rallied to beat Abigail Colton 4-6, 7-6, 6-1, at fourth singles Kait Streeter rallied past Rileigh Gerges 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 and at fifth singles Shae Schoonover defeated Alyssa Wagaman 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
CV’s deciding win came at first doubles as Sara Boyer and Wattles beat Ashayla Faulkner and Georgia Macensky 7-5, 6-3.
For the Hornets Macensky won at second singles over Boyer 7-5, 6-2 while Faulkner beat Kori Birdshaw 6-4, 7-5 at second singles.
At second doubles Colton and Bethany Zuchowski won over Birdshaw and Streeter 6-7, 7-6, 10-2.
Bucktail 5, Towanda 2
The Knights took two of the five singles matches but were swept in doubles action as they fell in non-league girls’ tennis Tuesday.
At first singles Towanda’s Hannah Ryck defeated Myka Poorman 6-2, 6-2 while at fourth singles the Knights got their other win with Mackenna Maynard beating Emma Poorman 6-3, 6-3.
At second singles Towanda’s Hannah Risch fell to Sara Kepler 6-1, 6-2; at third singles Knight Emma Walter lost to Carlie Gentzyel 7-5, 6-4 and at fifth singles Ava Gannon was beat by Christian Delatorre 6-1, 6-1.
At first doubles Myka Poorman and Kepler beat Risch and Walter 7-5, 6-2 while at second doubles Gentzyel and Emma Poorman edged out Ryck and Maynard 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 10-4.
In exhibition action Bucktail’s team of Angela Intallura and Zoe Resto won over Kileigh Davidson and Chayalin Carle 6-4, 6-1.
