Cowanesque Valley out gained 314-295 Montgomery but it was the Red Raiders coming away with the 16-6 win in NTL Small School football action Friday.
Montgomery got on the scoreboard with a 31-yard field goal from Gabe McNear in the second quarter to take a 3-0 halftime lead.
In the third they used a 2-yard Colby Springman run to push the lead further. McNear added the point after to make it 10-0.
With 9:39 left in the fourth Cody Fleming put CV one score away with a 2-yard touchdown run. The kid was no good as the Red Raiders led 10-6.
Montgomery then put the game away with 6:48 left to play as Devon Deem scored on a 5-yard run to make it 16-6.
Seth Huyler led CV with 80 yards rushing on 12 carries while Elliott Good had 70 yards on 16 touches.
Huyler was also 11-for-27 for 147 yards but also two interceptions.
Tanyan Brown had three catches for 66 yards while Owen Fitzwater caught four passes for 40 yards. Kole Hurler chipped in with a 31 yard catch.
Kaide Drick led Montgomery with 185 yards rushing on 21 carries while Logan Almeida was 7-for-19 for 77 yards and a pick.
Steven Price was his top receiver with 58 yards on six catches.
CV falls to 2-7 and will face Otto-Eldred next week.
