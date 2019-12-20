WYALUSING — Abby Ackley had 17 points, including nine in the second quarter, to lead CV past Wyalusing 40-34 in NTL girls’ basketball action Thursday.
The Rams led 7-6 after the first quarter but the Indians used a run in the second to take a 19-15 halftime lead.
They held Wyalusing to three points in the third quarter for a 9-point 27-18 advantage going into the final frame.
In the fourth the Rams rallied, thanks to six points form Madison Putnam and five form Hailey Jayne but CV was strong from the charity stripe, hitting 6-of-10, to seal the win.
MaKayla Vargeson and Megan Wattles both netted six points for the Indians with Kailey Wells adding five. Kaitlyn Streeter scored four and Paisley Nudd added two.
Catherine Brown led the Rams with 10 points, four boards, four steals and three assists while Putnam had eight points to go with seven rebounds and four steals.
Jayne had seven points, four boards and four steals while Daphne Fassett and Callie Bennett had four points a piece. Fassett added four boards while Bennett had three assists.
Laci Norton chipped in with one point and six rebounds.
NEB 58, Wellsboro 34
The Panthers jumped out to a 19-4 first quarter lead en route to their NTL girls’ basketball win Thursday.
NEB had seven 3-pointers in the game.
Lauryn Jones had 19 points and five boards to lead NEB. She had five 3-pointers in the game.
Lindsay Moore added 14 points with Maisie Neuber chipping in six points and three steals.
Loren Zook netted five points with five boards, Jorja Welch had four points with four boards, Vicky Rought added four points, Alena Beebe notched three, Julia Brown had two and Kayleigh Thoman finished out the scoring with one.
Cathryn Brought had 14 points to lead the Hornets while Bailey Monks added nine. Emma Brandenburg scored five, Sarah Mosher netted four and Emma Coolidge chipped in with two.
NEB JV won 41-14 as Thoman netted 22 points.
Canton 61, Williamson 11
Four different Canton players hit double figures as they picked up the NTL girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Reagan Kelley led the way with 14 points followed by Elle Binford (13 points), Raeann Roupp (11) and Courtney Weiskopff (10).
Molly Ward added six points, Aislyn Williams scored three while Alexis Baldwin and Carolyn Thoran had two points a piece.
Lateisha Peterson had six points to lead Williamson while Emma Meisner scored four and Alicia Walters netted one.
Sayre 43, Troy 27
Emily Sutryk and Gabbi Randall combined for 37 points as the Redskins picked up an NTL girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Sayre led 11-9 after the first quarter then held Troy scoreless in the second quarter to take a 21-9 lead at the half.
The Trojans out scored Sayre 9-7 in the third to cut it to 28-18 but a 15 point final frame by Sayre secured them the win.
Sutryk had 19 points, seven steals and four boards while Randall added 18 points and 11 boards for a double-double to go with four steals and three assists.
Maddie LaManna had four points with Gabby Shaw netting two and seven boards. Maddi Wilson and Erika Wells chipped in with four boards each.
Sydney Taylor led Troy with 11 points and nine rebounds while Rachel Kingsley added nine points. Hannah Zimmerman had three points, Macy Vroman added two points with five boards while MaKenna Matthews chipped in with two points to round out the scoring.
Troy will be at the Canton Christmas Tournament next weekend.
Athens 58, NP-Liberty 20
Haley Barry had 14 points and four boards to lead the Lady Wildcats in their NTL girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Caydence Macik added 10 points, eight boards, three assists and three steals while Kayleigh Miller had nine points, all on 3-pointers, to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Megan Collins chipped in with five points while Hannah Forbes, Joselyn Murray, Olivia Bartlow and Rachel Stephens each netted four. Murray added eight rebounds with Stephens grabbing six and Bartlow nabbing five.
Lillian Sitzer added two points and four rebounds while Avery Priester finished with two points.
Eva Rice had 11 points to lead NPL with Alexis Crowe scoring five and Kiersten Mitstifer netting four.
Athens won the JV game 48-10 as Karlee Barlow had 14 points. Jaclyn Nelson led NPL with three.
