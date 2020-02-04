Cowanesque Valley held on to beat Troy 39-28 in NTL girls’ basketball action Monday.
CV jumped out to a 10-4 first quarter lead but the Trojans hung tough, keeping it a 21-12 deficit at the half.
Things opened up in the second half for CV as they netted 14 points in the third quarter but Troy tightened things up in the fourth, holding them to just four points.
However, they only managed six points in the fourth as their rally came up short.
MaKayla Vargeson had 15 points to lead the Indians with Paisley Nudd adding 10. Abby Ackley notched eight, Rylie Walker scored four and Kailey Wells came away with two points.
Sydney Taylor had 13 points, six boards and four steals for the Trojans as McKenna Matthews came away with 10 points and five rebounds.
Hannah Zimmerman scored three points with Rachel Kingsley adding a point with nine boards.
Olivia Call chipped in with one point.
Towanda 69, Williamson 17
Paige Manchester had 21 points as the Lady Knights picked up the NTL girls’ basketball win Monday.
Erin Barrett scored 16 points, Porschia Bennett had 14 points, Amanda Horton netted six points on two 3-pointers, Hannah Chandler and Kyan Kjelgaard had four points a piece as Saige Greenland and Gracie Schoonover each had two points.
Lena Lewis led Williamson with 15 points while Emma Misner scored two points.
Towanda won the JV game 49-3 as Bella Hurley had 16 points.
These two teams will face off again on Wednesday in Towanda.
North Penn-Mansfield 56, North Penn-Liberty 30
JoAnne McNamara had 18 points, six boards, six assists and three steals in NPM’s NTL girls’ basketball win Monday.
Jaime Palmer came away with 13 points, six boards and three assists as Elizabeth Welch finished with seven points and six rebounds.
Shaelyn Berguson and Sarah Spohn had six points a piece with Berguson adding seven rebounds.
Hannah Bowens had three points and four boards, Elizabeth Kahl had three points and Emma Palmer came away with 13 rebounds.
Eva Rice led NPL with 16 points as Ryann Upham netted five. Jaclyn Nelson scored four, Kiersten Mitstifer and Sidney Landis had two points a piece while Elizabeth Ritchie rounded out the scoring with one point.
NPM won the JV game 37-20.
BOYS
North Penn-Liberty 57, South Williamsport 52
In the battle of the Mountaineers NPL pulled out a nip and tuck win Monday.
It was tied after both the first quarter and at the half.
NPL nursed a 44-40 lead to start the final frame.
Late in the fourth Colton Litzelman hit two free throws to put NPL up 55-52 with under 30 seconds to go.
They got a defensive stop that led to a fast break which saw Brandon Thompson end the game on a dunk.
Thompson had 21 points and eight boards to lead NPL while Noah Spencer added 11 points, six assists and five boards.
Duncan Zeafla and Kevin Alexander had seven points a piece, as Zeafla handed out six assists to go with three steals.
Litzelman finished with six points, four boards and four steals, Koleton Roupp notched three points and Sam Shedden came away with two points.
Late Saturday
Williamson 68, CV 55
Carter Strange led the way for the Warriors with 27 points followed by Kolby Allen with 21 points. Brennan Bolt had eight points, Devin O’Dell finished with five points, Andrew Berkan added four points and Tristan Parker had three points.
For CV, Seth Huyler finsihed with 21 points, McGwire Painter contributed eight points, Darius Johnson added seven, Dustin VanZile had six, Joel Heck finished with five, Owen Fitzwater had four and Tucker St. Peter and Dniel Freeman each had two points.
