Cowanesque Valley finished up their regular season with a come from behind 56-54 win over Otto-Eldred in football action late Friday.
On the final of his career Seth Huyler ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 168 yards on 10-for-25 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Elliott Good added 152 yards on the ground on 24 carries while Cody Fleming had 54 yards rushing on six touches with a score.
Owen Fitzwater had 74 yards receiving on four catches and a touchdown while Kole Hurler had three touchdown receptions for 54 yards on four catches. Tanyan Brown added two catches for 40 yards.
Cole Sebastion led Otto with 133 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 12 carries while also throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
Cameron Magee was his top target with eight catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Sebastion got OE on the scoreboard first with a 49-yard run in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion was good for an 8-0 lead.
CV struck back later in the first quarter as Huyler hit Fitzwater for a 30-yard strike. The point after was good to make it an 8-7 game.
CV then had three touchdowns in the second quarter, two of them in a row, to take the lead.
Fleming had a 5-yard run followed by Huyler hitting Hurler on a 16-yard scoring strike, giving them a 22-8 lead.
Sebastion struck back with a 2-yard touchdown run to cut it to 22-16 after the 2-point conversion.
CV ended the first half scoring on a 6-yard Huyler run. The 2-point conversion failed but the Indians held a 28-16 lead going into the half.
OE struck back with a 30-point third quarter, scoring four touchdowns.
Their first was a 50-yard pass play as Sebastion hit Magee to cut it to 28-20 after the 2-point conversion was no good.
CV responded as Huyler hit Hurler for a 3-yard touchdown pass to make it 36-20 after the failed 2-point conversion.
Magee came back with a 7-yard touchdown run, followed by a 2-point conversion run to cut the deficit to 36-28.
Fitzwater then returned the ensuing kick-off 61 yards to pay dirt. After the 2-point conversion was good CV pushed the lead back to 42-28.
OE then scored the next three touchdowns to take the lead.
They ended the third quarter with back to back touchdowns. The first was a 35-yard by Sebastion, the next at 4-yard run by Colton Gietler. The 2-point conversions were good as they took a 46-42 lead.
OE then scored early in the fourth quarter as Sebastion hit Magee for a 24-yard strike to push their lead to 54-42 after the 2-point conversion.
But CV wasn’t done as Huyler found Hurler for a 28-yard scoring strike. The 2-point conversion cut it to 54-50.
Then Huyler scored on a 4-yard run for the 56-54 win.
CV ends the season 3-7.
