After the first day of the PIAA Golf Championships CV’s Austin Outman was on the medal bubble.
He was tied for 7th with a 6-over 77 and five strokes behind the leaders.
“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get the job done,” he said.
Then the second day happened.
The senior shot a 1-under 70, the only golfer in the AA field to shoot a round under par, and moved all the way up to second place. He finished at 5-over for the championships, three strokes in back of the winner, Riverside’s Skyler Fox.
“I had a good second day,” said Outman. “I made a lot of putts and it felt good to end it like that.”
It was less than ideal conditions - wet, windy and cold - but Outman found his groove to earn three birdies on the day.
“I didn’t really expect to shoot that when I went out there,” he said about the 70. “I was hoping to be a little lower, I missed the putt on the last hole by a couple inches but it was a pretty cool experience.”
He was a 1-under 35 on the front nine with a birdie on the fourth hole.
But it was par saving putts that separated him from the rest of the field that day. He bested the next two best scores that day by 2-strokes.
“I knew what I had to do was work on putting a little more that second morning,” explained Outman. “I lowered my putts and made a lot more key putts. I made more par putts that saved me the whole day.”
He also managed the course real well.
“Other than (putting) keeping the ball in play and hitting greens,” said Outman. “Par is a good score out there and that’s what I was really trying to do.”
Despite a mixed first day that saw him nab two birdies but have six holes over regulation he focused in on the second.
“I had that mindset that I was going to get the job done,” he said.
He managed to get within two strokes of the leader at one point, making two key par putts on eight and nine.
“I was able to eliminate the bogeys on the first day and the three putts,” said Outman. “Other than that I didn’t really expect to shoot the number that I did. I knew I was capable of it but I didn’t think at that course I could get that kind of score.”
He birdied 10 and 18 while earning bogeys on 11 and 14.
Wellsboro’s Ty Morral tied for 17th with a plus-21 163 over the two days. He shot 84 the first day and 79 the second.
Morral finished the second day with a birdie on the fourth hole to go with nine total pars, including a stretch of six in a row.
Going forward Outman expects to continue his career at the collegiate level, either at Division-I or Division-II.
But looking back he has his father to thank for introducing him to the game when he was 12 years old.
“He took me out to best ball tournaments and he would take me out and let me play with (him and his friends),” explained Outman. “I fell in love with it. Every summer most of the day I would be out on the course. I didn’t really expect to come this far, it’s a pretty cool experience.”
His father Gary Outman was a staple at matches during the season, walking in the rough for 18 holes, watching his son tear up course after course.
“Him and my mom and my brother were pretty proud of me so that was pretty cool,” said Austin. “After I got done with the 18th hole and walked off the green he gave me a big hug and he started tearing up a little bit. It was pretty neat.”
