Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely during the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.