CV’s Austin Outman shot even par at Tyoga Country Club in NTL golf action Tuesday.
The senior shot 71, nabbing a season high five birdies as 22 birds were got on the day by the field.
Wellsboro (322) won the match followed by CV (347), NP-Mansfield (367), Towanda (394), Sayre (398) and Athens (400).
With the sweep the Hornets clinched their third straight league title.
Hornet Ty Morral shot 78 on his home, getting 12 pars, while teammates Dylan Abernathy (79) and Joseph Propheta (80) were third and fourth. Abernathy had two birdies with Propheta getting three.
CV’s Joel Heck (83) rounded out the five.
Hornet Brock Hamblin (85) was sixth while NPM’s Reece White (87), Sayre’s Gavin Blair (87) and Troy’s Hayden Dewey (87) tied for seventh.
Tying for 10th was NPM’s Curtis Craig (88) and Kannon VanDuzer (88).
Also for the Hornets Ethan Blakley shot 92 and Daniel Mitchell added a 93 while for CV Zach Carr shot a 96, Josh Whalen carded a 97 and Skylar Smith had a 99.
For the Tigers Alex Stein shot 94 followed by Andrew Green (98) and Ethan Weiskopff (109).
Tyler Hawley (92) led Towanda followed by Garrett Chapman (95), Will Pitcher (103) and Ryan Elliott (104).
Dylan Seck shot 95 for Sayre with Jules Shay carding a 128.
Carson Smith put up a 96 to lead Athens followed by Kyler Setzer (100), Cameron Sullivan (101), Brady Smith (103), Lucas Kraft (110) and Carter Jones (114).
In 18 hole exhibition action Wellsboro’s Blake Hamblin shot 102 with Frank Kewitt carding a 114.
In 9-hole exhibition action Wellsboro’s Andrew Merriman carded a 50, Reece Servatius shot 52 and Joseph Doty had 59; Athens’ Luke Jones scored a 55, CV’s Julian Francis and Connor Burdick both had 60 with Gavin Stage shooting 70; Sayre’s Travis Wibert shot 70 and NPM’s Charlie Culver had a 64.
The District IV qualifier at White Deer is today with the final NTL match on Monday at Tomasso’s.
