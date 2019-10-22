CV’s Austin Outman is tied for seventh after the first day of the PIAA Class AA boys’ Golf Championships Monday.
Outman shot a plus-6 77, five strokes behind leaders Hickory’s Cam Colbert, Brandywhine Heights’ Elijah Ruppert and Riverside’s Skyler Fox. The trio shot a plus-1 72 in the opening round.
Outman had two birdies on the day, one on the sixth hole and one of the 14th hole.
He had bogeys on the second, 11th, 13th and 17th hole along with double bogeys on the ninth and 15th holes.
Wellsboro’s Ty Morral shot a plus-13 84 to come into a tie for 24th.
Morral birdied the sixth hole but only had eight pars the rest of the day.
The tournament concludes today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.