CV’s Austin Outman took second at the Eastern Regional Golf Tournament Monday to advance to the PIAA Championships.
He, along with Wellsboro’s Ty Morral, made the cut while Hornet Joseph Propheta and Indians Joel Heck and Skylar Smith came up short.
Outman shot a 2-over 74, one stroke behind the winner, Scranton Prep’s Thomas Lynch, in the boys’ Class AA tournament.
Outman boasted four birdies on the day, three on the front nine. However, a double bogey and a bogey kept him at even.
In the back nine he had three bogeys and a birdie for a 2-over 38.
Morral shot a 6-over 78, making the cut by four strokes.
Morral didn’t have any birdies but did card 13 pars and four bogeys, a double bogey was his only miscue.
At one point Morral had seven pars in a row.
His teammate Propheta shot a 10-over 82, missing the cutoff by one stroke.
He finished with 10 pars but two double bogeys cost him a chance to make it to states.
Heck shot a 14-over 86, notching nine pars, five bogeys, three double bogeys and one triple bogey on the day.
In the girls’ Class AA tournament Smith finished with a 27-over 99. She had two pars during the tournament.
The only other District IV golfer to be advancing is Lewisburg’s Ava Markunas, who shot a plus-18 90 in the Class AA girls’ tournament.
The individual championships will be on Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
