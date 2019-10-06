EAGLES MERE — It couldn’t have been a better weekend for Cowanesque Valley’s golf team.
On Saturday Austin Outman rolled to the District IV, Class AA boys’ individual title, besting second place by 13 strokes.
Teammate Joel Heck snuck through to regionals in fifth place while in the girls’ AA individual tournament Skyler Smith took silver to advance.
That all followed Friday’s fireworks where they surprised everyone by winning the team title.
The individual regionals will be on Monday, October 14 at Golden Oaks and to the team regionals.
What was no surprise was Outman winning the individual title. This was a long time coming for the senior.
The past two years had seen him in the final group at districts only to come up short. He had the lowest average in the NTL and earlier this year he shot a 73 at Eagles Mere in a tune-up.
“I finally got to pull it out and win it,” he remarked.
He shot 78 on the first day for a 5-stroke lead, a mark that’s normally a little high for him.
“I was actually pretty happy with it,” he said. “The conditions were crazy, the wind was whipping. It still wasn’t my best but it got the job done.”
On Saturday Outman bogeyed the first hole and the fifth but birdied the ninth to shoot a tournament best 36 after the front nine.
“I shot 1-over on the front side and I think I had the three kids in my group by nine shots or so,” Outman said. “I knew going into the backside just to keep it in play and try to shoot even par or better.”
The senior had two birdies on the back nine but also five bogeys as he coasted in for the title.
He ended up with a 75 for Saturday and finished with a plus-11 153. He is the fifth NTL champion in the last six years.
With everybody trying to catch him Outman focused on his game throughout the weekend.
“Play my own game and not worry about scores,” he said. “Just put that one on the back burner and do your own thing.”
The last few titles had been decided by one or two strokes so winning it by double digits is pretty unique.
Going forward Outman hopes to get back into the low 70s or even in the 60s as he gets ready for Regionals.
And he knows what he needs to do to get there.
“I did not get off the tee well,” said Outman. “I think I hit three fairways total today. So I definitely need to work on tee shots.”
Unlike Outman Heck had work to do to get to regionals as he was outside the top six to start the day.
On Friday Heck shot 89 with two birdies. On Saturday he didn’t have any birdies but managed the course well to an 85.
“It feels really good,” He said about taking fifth and earning a regionals spot. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I knew it was going to be tight.”
He finished plus-32, two strokes under seventh, for a 174 overall.
Heck shot a 42 on the front thanks to three pars, five birdies and a double bogey.
On the back nine he started with five straight bogeys before getting pars on 15 and 17 to shoot a 43.
Those two pars were the difference for Heck, that and no doubles on the back.
“I just knew we had better conditions so I just tried to play my best golf,” said Heck. “I tried to aim for par, nothing more and nothing less.”
In the AA girls’ tournament Smith started the day in first.
She shot 95 on Friday, the only female golfer to go under 100.
On Saturday she shot 107 for a plus-60 202 to take silver. She edged out third by one stroke with top three headed to regionals.
“It feels pretty great,” Smith said about moving on.
Her performance Friday was key for her team’s title and for positioning herself to advance.
“I just kept following through with everything I’ve been taught,” explained Smith. “Just keep your head high and do your best.”
She admitted she was a little nervous coming in on Saturday.
“I knew whoever was going to be the winner was going to be the winner,” she said. “That’s what it was.”
The junior was just looking to advance to regionals.
“That was my main focus,” said Smith. “This is my first districts so it’s pretty great to come through.”
She had two pars on the day, the first hole and the par-3 16. She had a 54 on the front nine and 53 for the back.
This was all a surprise for Smith, who got a late start to the season due to an injury.
“I thought I was going to be out a lot longer,” she said. “But I’m glad that I came back when I did.”
She plans on hitting the putting green to get ready for regionals.
“I’m going to focus on my short game and putting,” Smith said. “That’s what killed me today.”
Getting three individuals to regionals may be a mild surprise, but the big surprise was claiming the team title.
“Wellsboro came over and told us we were going to win it and I didn’t really believe them,” Outman admitted. “It was kind of unexpected.”
But no less satisfying, especially for coaches Denice Williams and Brad Heck.
“Oh it felt great,” Williams said. “We lost to Wellsboro by two strokes at Tomasos’s on Monday. I felt the players were peaking at the right time.”
The Hornets went undefeated on the year in the NTL and were the defending team champions, likely making them the favorites coming in.
But the Indians had closed the gap throughout the season.
“Our first couple of matches we were in third place,” said Williams. “Slim margins to NP-Mansfield.”
The fourth match of the year at their home course River Valley was when they first edged the Tigers. Then the last two matches — Tyoga and Tomasso’s — they passed NPM and were nipping at Wellsboro’s heels.
“We started coming in second as we were getting better and better and better as a team,” said Williams. “I can’t take a lot of credit as a first year coach. They had Mr. Moon as a coach before this.”
The team aspects of districts had been an area of heartbreak for CV in the recent past.
Two years ago they lost by tie-breaker to Lourdes. Then last year they watched as their rivals Wellsboro got the job done while they fell to third.
“Finally, after a couple years of chasing it down and never getting it,” said Outman.
The key for them was getting under their averages while other players struggled in the cold and wind.
Outman was always going to put down a low number but Heck shooting 89, right at his average, and Smith shooting 95, five strokes under her average, put them in place.
Their final scorer Zach Carr shot 99, three strokes under his average, was enough to give them their eight stroke win over the Hornets (360-368).
“Zach Carr shooting 99 was the bow on the gift,” said Williams.
She thinks playing without pressure helped.
“It’s good to be the underdogs sometimes,” remarked Williams. “I don’t think anybody thought we would do anything.”
It’s also nice bragging rights in their rivalry with Wellsboro.
“The first win over Wellsboro was a district championship so it was pretty good,” Outman said.
