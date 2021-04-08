The Cowanesque Valley softball team moved to 4-1 on the year as they beat Williamson 14-8.

Mackenzie Surine hit a home run and had a triple and scored two runs. Ruby Sherman had a hit and scored two runs.

Maddie Millard had four hits, with a triple and a homerun and four runs scored and an RBI.

Madison Hoopes had three hits, with a double, and two RBI and Abby Ackley had a triple and scored two runs.

Maikayla Vargeson had two hits, with a double and three RBI, with a run scored.

Tabbitha Piper had a hit and an RBI and Megan Hyde had a hit and scored a run.

Autumn Outman had a hit and scored a run.

Mikenna Buchanan hit a home run and had two hits with four RBI and Payton Blend scored a run, while Lateisha Peterson scored a run.

Madisen Cody scored a run and Sydney Carlin had a hit and scored a run.

Skylar Smith scored a run.

Abby Root had two hits, with a double and a run scored for Williamson.

BASEBALL

Williamson 11, CV 9

Owen Gontarz had an RBI and a run scored and Cody Fleming scored a run.

Gabe Kaufman had a hit and scored a run and Wes Carelton had two hits and scored two runs.

Andrew Berkan scored a run and Devin O’Dell had a hit and scored a run.

Eric Berkan scored two runs.

Caleb Morgan had a hit and scored a run, with an RBI, for CV and Tucker St. Peter had a hit and scored two runs.

Mikey Sipps had a hit and scored three runs, with an RBI and McGwire Painter had a double and scored a run.

Glenn Barnes scored two runs and Jordan Vargeson scored a run and had an RBI, while Julien Francis had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.

TENNIS

Galeton 4, CV 1

Galeton’s Braiden Cianino won at second singles 6-1, 6-2 over Brett Meise and Micah Batson won at third singles 6-1, 6-0 over Kadin Stone.

John Martin and Kenneth Johnson won 6-4, 7-5 over Ben Doran and Maverick Graves at second doubles.

Galeton won second singles by default.

CV’s Arch Ackley won at first singles over Reilly Strike.