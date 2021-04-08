The Cowanesque Valley softball team moved to 4-1 on the year as they beat Williamson 14-8.
Mackenzie Surine hit a home run and had a triple and scored two runs. Ruby Sherman had a hit and scored two runs.
Maddie Millard had four hits, with a triple and a homerun and four runs scored and an RBI.
Madison Hoopes had three hits, with a double, and two RBI and Abby Ackley had a triple and scored two runs.
Maikayla Vargeson had two hits, with a double and three RBI, with a run scored.
Tabbitha Piper had a hit and an RBI and Megan Hyde had a hit and scored a run.
Autumn Outman had a hit and scored a run.
Mikenna Buchanan hit a home run and had two hits with four RBI and Payton Blend scored a run, while Lateisha Peterson scored a run.
Madisen Cody scored a run and Sydney Carlin had a hit and scored a run.
Skylar Smith scored a run.
Abby Root had two hits, with a double and a run scored for Williamson.
BASEBALL
Williamson 11, CV 9
Owen Gontarz had an RBI and a run scored and Cody Fleming scored a run.
Gabe Kaufman had a hit and scored a run and Wes Carelton had two hits and scored two runs.
Andrew Berkan scored a run and Devin O’Dell had a hit and scored a run.
Eric Berkan scored two runs.
Caleb Morgan had a hit and scored a run, with an RBI, for CV and Tucker St. Peter had a hit and scored two runs.
Mikey Sipps had a hit and scored three runs, with an RBI and McGwire Painter had a double and scored a run.
Glenn Barnes scored two runs and Jordan Vargeson scored a run and had an RBI, while Julien Francis had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
TENNIS
Galeton 4, CV 1
Galeton’s Braiden Cianino won at second singles 6-1, 6-2 over Brett Meise and Micah Batson won at third singles 6-1, 6-0 over Kadin Stone.
John Martin and Kenneth Johnson won 6-4, 7-5 over Ben Doran and Maverick Graves at second doubles.
Galeton won second singles by default.
CV’s Arch Ackley won at first singles over Reilly Strike.
