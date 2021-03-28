The Cowanesque Valley softball team beat Coudersport 14-1 on Saturday to move to 2-0 on the year.
Makayla Vargeson had a triple and three RBI, with a run scored in the win.
Katie Adams had three hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Madison Hoopes scored two runs.
Abby Ackley had a hit and scored three runs, with an RBI.
Ruby Sherman had two hits, with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Keyana Thomas had a hit and scored a run, with an RBI and Megan Hyde had a double, three RBI and a run scored and Tabbatha Piper had a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Vargeson allowed a leadoff home run to start the game, but after that she struck out eight, allowing one hit the rest of the game.
BASEBALL
Coudersport 19,
CV 0, 4 innings
Ben Cooper, Caleb Morgan and Tucker St. Peter had hits for CV in the loss.
Mikey Sipps started on the mound for the Indians.
The Indians had runners on base in three of the four innings in the loss.
Morgan had a hit and stole second in the second. In the third Glen Barnes walked and stole two bases and Cooper walked and stole a base, but they weren’t able to push a run across in the inning.
St. Peter had a hit and stole a base in the fourth.
