TOWANDA — The Towanda girls tennis team picked up two singles wins, but that would be all the Lady Black Knights would get as Cowanesque Valley earned a 3-2 win on Monday.

Towanda’s Hannah Ryck cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kara Watterson in first singles.

In second singles it was Hannah Risch earning a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kari Doran to make it two straight for Towanda.

CV’s Paisley Nudd picked up a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud.

In first doubles, the CV team of Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton took down Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer and Polina Goncharova, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

CV’s Laynie Labarron and Chelsea Wattles cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Lara Vega and Danica Vargason.

Cowanesque Valley will visit Wellsboro today, while Towanda heads to CV on Thursday.