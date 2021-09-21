TOWANDA — The Towanda girls tennis team picked up two singles wins, but that would be all the Lady Black Knights would get as Cowanesque Valley earned a 3-2 win on Monday.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kara Watterson in first singles.
In second singles it was Hannah Risch earning a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kari Doran to make it two straight for Towanda.
CV’s Paisley Nudd picked up a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud.
In first doubles, the CV team of Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton took down Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer and Polina Goncharova, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
CV’s Laynie Labarron and Chelsea Wattles cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Lara Vega and Danica Vargason.
Cowanesque Valley will visit Wellsboro today, while Towanda heads to CV on Thursday.
