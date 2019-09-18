The CV tennis team edged Towanda 4-3.
In first singles Towanda’s Hannah Ryck beat Megan Wattles 7-5, 6-3 and in second singles Sarah Boyer of CV beat Hannah Risch 7-6, 7-5.
In third singles Emma Walter of Towanda beat Kori Birdsall 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 and in fourth singles Kaitlyn Streeter of CV won 6-0, 6-2 over Mackenna Maynard, while Towanda’s Ava Gannon won 7-5, 6-3 over Shae Schoonover at fifth singles.
In first doubles Wattles and Boyer won 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 over Ryck and Maynard and Birdsall and Streeter won 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 over Risch and Walter.
Wellsboro 4, NP-Liberty 3
Abigail Colton of Wellsboro won 6-1, 6-0 over Diana Davis of NPL at first singles while Georgia Macensky won 6-2, 6-3 over Aubrey Greiss at second singles. At third singles Ashley Faulkner won 6-2, 6-3 over Emma Eglesia and at fourth singles Rileigh Gerges won 6-3, 6-1 over KT Nealen.
At fifth singles Daja Weaver of NPL won 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 over Alyssa Wagaman.
Davis and Eglesia won 6-2, 6-2 over Bethany Zuchowski and Ana Perry at first doubles and Greiss and Kylie Holmes won 6-1, 6-0 over Gillian Hermaude and Kailey Zuchowski at second doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.