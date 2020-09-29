The Cowanesque Valley tennis team edged Towanda 3-2 on Monday.
Megan Wattles won at first singles for CV over Hannah Risch 6-1, 6-2 and at second singles Towanda’s Mackenna Maynard won 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 over Kara Watterson.
In third singles Emma Walter won 6-3, 6-3 over Shae Schoonover of NP-Liberty.
Kari Doran and Paisley Nudd won at first doubles for CV 7-5, 6-3 over Ava Gannon and Jocelyn Stroud.
In second doubles Janna Quick and Logan Hamilton of CV won 6-4, 6-2 over Juliana Varner and Alyse Bass.
