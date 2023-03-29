CV tops Towanda in extras

Towanda’s Shay Greenland fires a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Cowanesque Valley.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

TOWANDA — Towanda led 2-0 after four innings, but visiting Cowanesque Valley scored one run in the sixth and another in the seventh to force extra innings.

In the eighth inning, the visiting Indians scratched another run across to secure a 3-2 win.