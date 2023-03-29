CV tops Towanda in extras

TOWANDA — Towanda led 2-0 after four innings, but visiting Cowanesque Valley scored one run in the sixth and another in the seventh to force extra innings.
In the eighth inning, the visiting Indians scratched another run across to secure a 3-2 win.
The Knights got on the board first when Addie Maynard had a single, reached second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single from TaeLynn Brabant in the bottom of the third.
Towanda added their other run in the fourth. Brea Overpeck opened the inning with a triple and scored on an RBI single from Shay Greenland.
Greenland went the distance in the circle for Towanda. She finished with six strikeouts.
The Knights will visit Sayre on Friday.
NP-Liberty 9, NEB 0
LIBERTY — The Northeast Bradford softball team failed to record a hit in a 9-0 loss to host Liberty on Tuesday.
Kelsea Moore had two walks and Toni Herb drew one free pass for NEB, but that would be it.
NP-Liberty’s Kenzie Tice struck out 12 batters as she recorded the no-hitter in the circle.
NEB (1-1) will host Wellsboro on Friday.
