The NTL continued their domination of District IV golf on Friday at Eagles Mere.
Wellsboro went undefeated in the league but on Friday afternoon it was Cowanesque Valley’s night.
CV won the Class AA Co-Ed team title with a score of plus-76 while the Hornets were second at plus-84.
Austin Outman pulled ahead of the field, shooting a plus-7 on the first to take a 5-stroke lead over the next competitor.
But it was the other three scorers that did it for them.
Joel Heck shot 89 to make the cut, including birdies on six and 14, with Skylar Smith putting up a 95.
Her score gives her a 6-stroke lead in the Class AA girls’ standings while Heck is tied for eighth after the first day.
Final scorer Zach Carr shot a 98 while their fifth player, Josh Whalen, put up a 110.
For Wellsboro Ty Morral shot 83 to tie for the second spot with two other players while Joseph Propheta put up an 88, putting him in seventh.
Rounding out the scoring for Wellsboro were Dylan Abernathy (98), Brock Hamblin (99) and Ethan Blakley (116).
NP-Mansfield finished eighth at plus-119, led by Alex Stein’s 98. He was followed by Andrew Green (101), Curtis Craig (102), Ethan Weiskopff (102) and Reece White (103).
Also making the cut for today is Towanda’s Tyler Hawley, who shot 89 and it tied for eighth along with Heck.
Sayre also has two moving on with Kannon VanDuzer (90), tied for 11th, and Gavin Blair (92), sitting in 17th.
Troy’s Hayden Dewey (100) just missed the cut.
For the girls Towanda’s Kourtney Dunn (115) made the cut, currently sitting in seventh.
The second round begins at 10 a.m. today at Eagles Mere with the Class AAA boys.
Blair tees off at 10:30 a.m. with VanDuzer going off at 10:40. Heck tees off at 10:50, Propheta and Hawley go off at 11 a.m. with Outman and Morral teeing off at 11:10.
Dunn hits the first tee at 11:30 a.m. with Smith in the last group at 11:40 a.m.
