He was the District 4 champion in cross country.
A state medalist, and one of the best distance runners in Pennsylvania.
Wyalusing's Alex Patton had some big goals coming into this spring, goals that now are over with as spring sports won't be run.
"It's definitely tough," Patton said. "After having a pretty successful season last year and not being able to compete once this year, besides indoor season. It's hard, especially since they canceled the season for sure. It's definitely heartbreaking. Hopefully I will have the opportunity to compete in college."
Patton was accepted into the Air Force Academy in Colorado where if he can make the team he wants to run.
For Patton, just making the team in college now is a bit tougher without high school season to prepare him for tryouts.
"It's definitely tough, at this point during the summer you have basic training so you don't have time to train over the summer," Patton said. "It's trying to stay in shape for basic training and go from there into the preseason in August. It's definitely scary to think the next chapter in my life is already here in a sense, now that high school sports, and high school is gone. Definitely didn't expect my senior year to go like this."
It's not just missing track season, Patton is missing the chance to run with his 4x800 team that got to states last year.
"It's tough, I look at all the pictures from last year and everyone is posting now about sports season being over," Patton said. "What we had on that relay team is a lot more than about success. Four great individuals who are going to go on and do great things. It's tough we didn't get to know that relay last year at states or districts was going to be our last couple of races.
"This quarantine is hard because you don't get to see your friends. Logan (Newton) is one of my closest friends and I haven't seen him in probably a month. It's hard in that aspect, but in the same sense, sports grew us together, especially the relay team. Not going to have a chance to compete beside them again is tough."
And, with basic training this summer, Patton knows he won't have much time to see anyone before he leaves.
"That's the daunting part," he said. "I got some time in June, I leave June 24 to be at the Academy June 25. I'm hoping this all slows down enough that the quarantine slows down and we can hang out one more time at least. Uncertainty has definitely been a theme. NOt knowing about the spring season, not knowing if we would go back to school, not knowing if I'll see my high school friends again, it's definitely hard."
What makes losing his senior year even tougher is that Patton also had lost a lot of his freshman year.
"My freshman year I only competed in three meets," Patton said. "Going into my sophomore year motivated, after sophomore year I was encouraged to see what I would do junior and senior year and after seeing what I accomplished last year not being able to see what I could do this year is hard.
"Track I think is my favorite sport over cross country, and thinking I only got two years is tough. I'm thankful I got to accomplish what I did in those two years."
The one positive for Patton is his sport is running, and it's something he can still do while others are not able to do their sports.
"Running I think has been one of the biggest outlets I've had to just get out and run, it's just a stress reliever," Patton said. "I'm really thankful of what the sport itself of running has given me. I'm definitely thankful that cross country and track have that ability to do it on your own."
