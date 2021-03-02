The District 4 basketball playoffs kick off today, and this year the quarterfinals and semifinals will be at the site of the higher seeds.
In Class A boys Sullivan County is the third seed and they host No. 6 Meadowbrook Christian tonight at 7 p.m. NP-Liberty is the top seed and they have a bye in the quarterfinals.
For the girls in Class AA No. 4 NEB hosts No. 5 Wyalusing at 7 p.m. today.
The girls matchup in AA is a pair of NTL teams seeing each other again.
“We feel good about our district matchup,” NEB coach Ben Beebe said. “Anyway you look at it you have to play really good teams to make it to the finals. Wyalusing is a good team, but I like playing someone we have played before, plus we get them at home. It will be fun to have a couple more fans in the stands, the girls are getting excited, it should ease some tension by getting to play at home.”
“I like the matchup we get with Northeast Bradford,” Wyalusing coach Ricky LIndblad said. “We play them in our regular season, so we’ve played them once early in the season, so I look to see how we do this time. It’s nice being able to have a closer first round game against a team we have seen before.
“I think our girls are excited for this game. It’s the first time in three seasons that they get to experience playoff basketball. I feel there is a bit of nerves that come with that, since for most of them it’s a new experience.”
While it’s a road game for Wyalusing, it’s one in a gym the Rams have been in before.
“Being on the road for playoffs will be a challenge as I feel we play better at home ,as most teams do compared to a visiting site,” Lindblad said. “For us we have to prepare for the game as if it’s another road game in the season. It will be in a gym these girls have played in, and is close so having a short travel it will be nice to have our fans there to support them.”
For the Sullivan County boys they know they face a team that’s gotten better over the course of the season.
“We face a Meadowbrook Christian team that has been improving all year long,” Sullivan County coach Glen Vaughan said. “They weren’t at full strength earlier, but now they are and they are playing their best basketball. They have an inside prescence with Noah Smith (6-5) and their leading scorer Ashton Canelo is a heck of an athlete.
“We are excited for the challenge and our guys are also excited to play on our home floor one more time. We have also been making improvements and we believe our best basketball is still ahead of us. Our seniors are ready to lead and a few upperclassmen have stepped up lately, so we are ready to put it all together in March.”
The lone team with a bye in districts, NP-Liberty knows that can be good, but also can cause some challenges.
“Being the top seed feels great, the players and coaches have worked hard for quite a few years, and its’ nice to see the outcome of all the work,” NP-Liberty coach Brian Litzelman said. “I’m a little concerned about the bye, I think that was some of our trouble last year, but at the same time all these players went through this last year. I think they are much more mentally tough this year and have learned from last year’s situation.
“I am hoping to see about a scrimmage to keep them game-ready and to work against another team, not just the same guys in practice. But, we will push them hard this week, there will be no letdown. The home court is a nice advantage. It would be even better if we could pack the gym, but just shooting on rims and knowing the floor is a great start. I also think we start slow after a long bus ride, so I’m glad that’s something we don’t have to deal with.”
On Wednesday the AA boys kick off and area teams are in all four of the games. No. 3 NEB hosts No. 6 Montgomery at 7:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. No. 2 Wyalusing hosts No. 7 Line Mountain, while No. 4 Canton hosts No. 5 East Juniata. No. 8 Sayre is at No. 1 Muncy. The other three games all start at 7 p.m.
The A girls are Wednesday and No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian is at No. 4 NP-Liberty and No. 7 St. John Neumann is at No. 2 Sullivan County, with both games at 7 p.m.
Canton knows they face a tough test with EJ.
“We have a tough matchup with East Juniata,” he said. “They have a 1,000 point scorer in Dressler and a very athletic shooting guard and a 6-5 center in the middle. The kids are excited to play at home and excited to get another game. Got in the tournament and anything can happen.”
On Thursday in AAA the No. 3 Troy Trojans host No. 6 South Williamsport and No. 4 Wellsboro hosts No. 5 Mt. Carmel. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
In AAAA on Thursday the No. 3 Athens girls host No. 6 Milton at 7 p.m.
The Trojans know that they face a tough team in South, and they have to play well if they want to advance.
“South Williamsport is very athletic and likes to run,” Troy assistant coach Cody Martin said. “They play mostly zone, but expect a box and one. #2 (Secoy Roberts) on their team is very good and we must keep him in front of us. They have other players that can play to. We must take advantage of our size and shoot the ball well. It comes down to five essential things: 1. Defense. 2 Rebounding. 3. Taking good shots and making them. 4. Free throws. 5 Playing basketball and having fun.
“Our team is excited to have a home playoff game. Anytime you can play a big game in front of your home crowd is exciting. We must continue to stay focused, composed, and mentally invested in this journey. South Williamsport is a well-coached team, so we need to be ready for a dog fight. Our team has shown they can play with anyone if we execute and play with intensity. The NTL is over! Now we are 0-0 and need to focus on one game at a time.”
For Wellsboro the matchup with Mt. Carmel is a challenging one against a quality team.
“I think the AA braket is very even with anyone capable of beating anyone,” Wellsboro coach Steve Adams said. “I think Mt. Carmel and us will be a good basketball game. They have scoring weapons and play solid defense. The players are expected to be in the playoffs and look forward to the challenges. Getting a home playoff game is a nice reward for having a strong season. Playing at home is an advantage for any team, you are familiar with the court and no bus ride.”
For the Athens girls they know they are in a wide open class.
“4A girls bracket is very even,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “No clear cut favorite, about six teams could win it this year. And, it’s nice that we are one of those teams. Got to play well to earn that title.”
The Wildcats are excited for the opportunity to start playoffs.
“Kids are really excited about playing in districts and appreciate all the hard work to earn a home game,” Miller said. “Going into a season not knowing if you’re going to play a game and to finish with a 16-6 record and home districts, we are really happy and hungry to keep playing.”
The Athens boys are the fifth seed in AAAA and they are at No. 4 Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Friday.
For AAA girls on Friday No. 8 Troy is at No. 1 Bloomsburg and No. 7 Wellsboro is at No. 2 Towanda.
For the Towanda girls, being the second seed is special.
“We were very fortunate to catch a break with the unfortunate situation going on at Loyalsock to sneak into the second seed,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said. “Sock was forced to play their JV team with only six players on Saturday in their final league game against Montoursville due to a pause in their varsity program, which obviously played in our favor. We feel extremely fortunate and grateful to have the possibility of playing two games in our gym during district play, but right now we are just focused on preparing for, and playing, one at a time.”
For Towanda it’s a third matchup with a league rival in the opening round.
“We get Wellsboro a 3rd time this year and as the old saying goes, ‘it’s very difficult to beat the same team 3 times in a season!’ Wellsboro is a very tough, physical team with Boyce and Monks inside,” Gentile said. “Those two girls rebound the ball very, very well. They are a disciplined team and a very well coached team. I’m sure they obviously want to keep the pace at a minimum, so we have to really focus on keeping that pace in our favor. Coach Davis is one of the best around with a ton of post season experience and he can prepare for any situation with any team. We have to be at our best come Friday for sure!”
For the Towanda girls it’s been a unique season, but now they have a chance to play the best teams in D4.
“ I think all kids this time of year are just tired. We just played 19 games in 48 days with very little practice time, as did every team,” Gentile said. “We are going to try to give them a little rest early this week and kind of ramp things up as the week progresses. I know our group is really excited for the opportunity to compete with 2 of the best girls’ teams in our District, regardless of class, in Loyalsock and Bloomsburg. If we are fortunate enough to get through the quarterfinals against Wellsboro, we will likely meet Sock at home. Playing them alone presents a unique challenge in itself, but I have a feeling if both teams get to that point, Sock will be playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, which will make it that much more challenging. However, at this time of the year if you’re not highly motivated to play hard, compete, and give everything you have then there isn’t much since of being here in the first place. I know our kids are excited to give everything they have and show what they can do!”
IN COLLEGE
Elmira graduate, and former Troy standout Morgan Gentile, the daughter of Troy girls’ basketball coach Rob Gentile, got her first extended opportunity to play for Division I St. Bonaventure on Sunday.
In a 77-51 loss to LaSalle the freshmen played 17 minutes. While she was 0-for-4 from the floor, she had two offensive rebounds in the game, and she did have a reverse layup that was called off for a foul on the floor by a teammate.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Ty Barrett of Troy stepped up when the Trojans needed him most.
Needing a win over NP-Liberty to wrap up the NTL title, Barrett helped rally the Trojans late, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter, on his way to a game-high 39 points to lift Troy to the win and the league title.
Paige Manchester had a pair of huge quarters herself this week.
In a showdown with small-school champion NEB the sophomore had 20 points in the opening quarter on her way to 27 points and in a win over Troy the Black Knights star had 15 points in the second quarter on her way to 25 points in the game.
TEAMS OF THE WEEK: Troy and NP-Liberty boys won the NTL large and small school crowns and Towanda and NEB won the girls titles.
The two teams both met this week, with Towanda beating NEB and Troy topping NP-Liberty.
With Towanda girls and Troy boys winning league titles this week, and topping the small-school champs, they take home the team of the week honors.
