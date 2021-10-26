The 2021 District 4 soccer postseason will begin today with a couple local girls soccer teams in action.
In the Class A girls playoffs, No. 9 Northeast Bradford will face No. 8 Juniata Christian for a 4 p.m. contest today. The game is being played at Selinsgrove High School.
The No. 7 Wyalusing Lady Rams will open their postseason with a home game today against No. 10 Line Mountain. The game is set for a 4 p.m. start.
The only other NTL team in the Class A girls bracket is No. 14 Williamson, which will visit No. 3 Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. today.
The Troy Lady Trojans are the No. 4 seed in the Class AA playoffs and have a bye into the quarterfinals on Saturday when they will host No. 5 Bloomsburg.
In Class AAA, the Athens Lady Wildcats have received the fourth seed and are set to take on No. 1 Mifflinburg in the semifinals on Saturday.
On the boys’ side of things, the No. 7 Northeast Bradford Panthers will visit No. 2 Juniata Christian on Saturday in the Class A quarterfinals.
In Class AA, Wellsboro was the lone NTL team to make the postseason. The No. 6 Green Hornets will visit No. 3 Milton on Saturday.
The No. 3 Athens boys will take on No. 2 Selinsgrove in the Class AAA semifinals on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.