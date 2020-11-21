District 4 announced their all-stars.

In Class A the MVP is Canton’s Annie Gaiotti.

Canton’s Carmya Martell and Jillian Shay are on the all-star team, along with NEB’s Emily & Juliana Susanj and Makayla Vargeson and Riley Walker of CV.

In AA the MVP is Charisma Grega.

The first team includes Ali Koval, Julia Nawri and Lizzie Kahl of NP-Liberty and Breighanna Kemp, Bailey Monks and Shiloh Duff of Wellsboro.

The second team includes Towanda’s Paige Manchester and DaLanie Pepper and Wellsboro’s Kathryn Burnett and NP-Liberty’s Darby Stettler.

In AAA the all-stars are Athens’ Taylor Field and Kayleigh Miller.