The District 4 Wrestling All-Academic team was named.
The following area wrestlers earned all-academic first-team honors.
Colton Pretti and Colton Ammerman of Sullivan County.
Wyalusing’s Logan Newton made the team, along with Karter Rude and Gavin Bradle yof Athens and Sheldon Seymour of Troy.
Canton’s Isaac Landis, Riley Parker, Bailey Ferguson, Garrett Storch and Timmy Ward all made first team, along with Kyler Setzer and Kaden Setzer of Athens.
Nick Woodruff of Wyalusing earned honorable mention honors, along with Athens’ Ben Pernaselli and Alex West.
NEB’s Dawson Brown, Hayden Ward of Canton, Joseph Malkemes of Sullivan County, Skyler Manahan of Wyalusing and Seth Seymour of Troy all earned honorable mention honors.
Towanda’s Clayton Watkins; Athens’ Keegan Braund; Sullivan’s Nathan Higley and Herm Haney all earned honorable mention honors.
Wyalusing’s Colbrin Nolan, Towanda’s Tyler Hawley and Canton’s Trevor Williams all earned honorable mention honors.
