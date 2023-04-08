Daily Review Boys Basketball All-Stars
Daily Review Boys Basketball All-Stars
Co-MVP: Athens’ Mason Lister & Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard
Offensive Player of the Year: Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar
Defensive Player of the Year: Canton’s Weston Bellows
Rookie of the Year: Troy’s JB Burbage
Coaching Staff of the Year: Troy Trojans
All-Stars
Troy’s Evan Woodward
Troy’s Justice Chimics
Towanda’s Teagan Irish
NEB’s Brayden Miller
Sayre’s Nick Pellicano
———
Daily Review Girls Basketball All-Stars
MVP: Towanda’s Paige Manchester
Offensive Player of the Year: Wyalusing’s Layla Botts
Defensive Player of the Year: NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman
Rookie of the Year: Towanda’s Brynn Woodruff
Coaching Staff of the Year: Troy Lady Trojans
All-Stars
Athens’ Addy Wheeler
Athens’ Karlee Bartlow
Canton’s Molly Ward
NEB’s Alena Beebe
Troy’s Alyssa Parks
Troy’s Rachel Kingsley
———
Daily Review Wrestling All-Stars
Wrestler of the Year: Sullivan County’s Colton Wade
Rookie of the Year: Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick
Coaching Staff of the Year: Canton Warriors
All-Stars
Canton’s Lyle Vermilya
Wyalusing’s CJ Carr
Athens’ Cooper Robinson
Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter
Athens’ Jake Courtney
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool
Canton’s Hayden Ward
Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger
Canton’s Hudson Ward
Towanda’s Mason Higley
Canton’s Riley Parker
Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson
Troy’s Mason Woodward
Canton’s Mason Nelson
