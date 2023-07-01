MVP: Canton’s Keri Wesneski
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 7:23 am
MVP: Canton’s Keri Wesneski
Pitcher of the Year: Towanda’s Shay Greenland
Offensive Player of the Year: Towanda’s Brea Overpeck
Defensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Ashlyn VanFleet
Rookie of the Year: Wyalusing’s Addison Bly
Coach of the Year: Troy’s Wayne Pratt
All-Stars
Athens’ Addy Repsher
NEB’s Kelsea Moore
NEB’s Melanie Shumway
Troy’s Lauren Ridall
Troy’s Caitlyn Knapp
Troy’s Kali Ayres
Wyalusing’s Jenelle Johns
Wyalusing’s Sydney Friedlander
Canton’s Molly Ward
Sayre’s Meghan Flynn
