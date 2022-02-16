Daily Review Athlete of the Week
Review File Photo

Athens senior JJ Babcock reached a major milestone last week when he scored his 1,000th career point in a key Northern Tier League Large School win over Wellsboro. The versatile big man would follow that up with an impressive 32-point performance to keep his team in it against a good Troy team on Saturday night. Babcock also scored 12 points, dished out seven assists, blocked three shots and recorded three steals in a win over North Penn-Mansfield last Wednesday.