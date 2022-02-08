Daily Review Athlete of the Week

Canton junior Hayden Ward had a big week during the District IV Duals as he helped the Warriors earn their first ever trip to the state team duals tournament. Ward earned bonus points in each of his bouts during the D4 Duals, including pins against Mount Carmel, Montoursville and Towanda. He also had a pin during the Warriors’ win over Warrior Run which sent them to the state tournament.
Latest News
- Stocks open mixed, bond yields highest since before pandemic
- Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
- Down Payment Resource Presents 2021 Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award to Ruth Johnson
- Mortgage Coach expands partnership with NAMMBA to grow diversity, equity and inclusion in housing finance
- 31M Americans to bet on Super Bowl, gambling group estimates
- Letters to the Editor, Feb. 8, 2022
- POLL: Weigh in on the Super Bowl
- Russia’s Vladimir Putin, not NATO, is to blame
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.