Daily Review Athlete of the Week
Review Photo/Ed Boardman

Canton junior Hayden Ward had a big week during the District IV Duals as he helped the Warriors earn their first ever trip to the state team duals tournament. Ward earned bonus points in each of his bouts during the D4 Duals, including pins against Mount Carmel, Montoursville and Towanda. He also had a pin during the Warriors’ win over Warrior Run which sent them to the state tournament.