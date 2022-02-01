Daily Review Athlete of the Week

Gracie Schoonover didn’t lead her team in scoring but she was dominant inside for the Towanda girls basketball team last week as she helped the Lady Black Knights go 3-0 with wins over Athens, Canton and Cowanesque Valley. In the Canton game, Schoonover scored just six points but she blocked 11 shots and hauled in 11 rebounds during the win. The junior had 9 rebounds, six blocks and five steals as she helped the Knights earn their first win against rival Athens. During the win against CV, she had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
